CHARLESTON — The candidate filing period for the 2022 election closed Saturday.
Any filings postmarked by Saturday, Jan. 29 will be accepted, so additional candidates may be added to the ballot this week.
The 2022 primary election is Tuesday, May 10.
“After overseeing an historic general election in November 2020 and more than 100 municipal elections in 2021, our team and our county clerks are ready for the 2022 midterm elections,” Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a statement. “I will do everything within my authority as the state’s chief election official to work with all 55 county clerks to ensure that our elections are safe, fair, and secure.”
Logan County is now included in West Virginia State Senate 7, West Virginia State House 31 and West Virginia State House 33.
The following candidates had filed to seek office in the 2022 election as of Tuesday afternoon:
2022 ELECTIONS
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)
Incumbent: Carol Miller (R)
Democrat Filings: Mr. Lacy Watson of Bluefield.
Republican Filings: Carol Miller of Huntington, James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo, Kent Stevens of Milton, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton, Scott Fuller of Kenova.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE DISTRICT 7 (Lincoln, Boone, Logan, southern Kanawha)
Incumbent: Ron Stollings (D)
Democrat Filings: Ron Stollings of Danville.
Republican Filings: Mike Stuart of South Charleston, Chad McCormick of Yawkey.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 31 (southwestern Lincoln, northern Logan, western Boone)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Jill Barker of Chapmanville, Haskel Boytek of Chapmanville, current House 24 Delegate Margitta Mazzocchi of Chapmanville.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 33 (southern Logan County)
Democrat Filings: George Howes of Sarah Ann.
Republican Filings: Current House 24 delegate Jordan Bridges of Logan.
LOGAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: Debbie Mendez, Jeremy Farley (running for county commission), Dr. Pat Joe White.
Nonpartisan Filings: DISTRICT 2: Sherman H. Kirk of Stollings, Debbie Mendez of Omar and Moss Burgess of Wilkinson. DISTRICT 3: Jamie Sparks of Chapmanville, Anthony “Tony” Dean of Chapmanville, Austin Workman of Big Creek. DISTRICT 4: Pat Joe White of Man.
LOGAN COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Mark McGrew
Democrat Filings: Mark McGrew of Holden.
Republican Filings: None yet.
LOGAN COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: John Turner (D)
Democrat Filings: John Turner of Chapmanville.
Republican Filings: None yet.
LOGAN COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Danny Ellis (D) (not seeking re-election)
Democrat Filings: Bill Copley of Man, Ralph Rodighiero of Logan.
Republican Filings: Jeremy Farley of Chapmanville, Billy Jack Dickerson of Davin.
LOGAN CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
Filings: John Kovach, Michael “Gibson” Oneil.