CHARLESTON — The candidate filing period for the 2022 election ends this Saturday.
According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, candidates have until midnight Saturday, Jan. 29, to file to get on the 2022 party primary ballot.
Interested candidates for federal, legislative, circuit and family court judicial seats, and elected offices that span more than one county will have to file at the Secretary of State’s Office in Charleston or the Secretary of State’s business hubs in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. Candidates for county-level offices can file with the county clerk’s office.
Candidates also can mail certificates of announcement and filing fees to the Secretary of State’s Office. The certificate of announcement application is available at GoVoteWV.com.
“After overseeing an historic general election in November 2020 and more than 100 municipal elections in 2021, our team and our county clerks are ready for the 2022 midterm elections,” Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a statement. “I will do everything within my authority as the state’s chief election official to work with all 55 county clerks to ensure that our elections are safe, fair, and secure.”
Potential candidates for the statehouse should visit GoVoteWV.com and the Legislature’s website to see the new Senate and House redistricting maps and determine what district they are eligible to run in. State law requires candidates to be residents of the district they’re running in, as well as be registered voters and be of age to hold the office by the November general election.
Logan County is now included in West Virginia State Senate 7, West Virginia State House 31 and West Virginia State House 33.
The 2022 primary election is Tuesday, May 10.
The following candidates had filed to seek office in the 2022 election as of Tuesday afternoon:
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)
Incumbent: Carol Miller (R)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo, Kent Stevens of Milton, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton, Scott Fuller of Kenova.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE DISTRICT 7 (Lincoln, Boone, Logan, southern Kanawha)
Incumbent: Ron Stollings (D)
Democrat Filings: Ron Stollings of Danville.
Republican Filings: Mike Stuart of South Charleston, Chad McCormick of Yawkey.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 31 (southwestern Lincoln, northern Logan, western Boone)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Margitta Mazzocchi of Chapmanville.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 33 (southern Logan County)
Democrat Filings: George Howes of Sarah Ann.
Republican Filings: Current House 24 Delegate Jordan Bridges of Logan.
LOGAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: Debbie Mendez, Jeremy Farley, Dr. Pat Joe White.
Nonpartisan Filings: DISTRICT 2: Debbie Mendez of Omar and Moss Burgess of Wilkinson. DISTRICT 3: Austin Workman of Big Creek. DISTRICT 4: Pat Joe White of Man.
LOGAN COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Mark McGrew (D)
Democrat Filings: Mark McGrew of Holden.
Republican Filings: None yet.
LOGAN COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: John Turner (D)
Democrat Filings: John Turner of Chapmanville.
Republican Filings: None yet.
LOGAN COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Danny Ellis (D) (not seeking re-election)
Democrat Filings: Ralph Rodighiero of Logan.
Republican Filings: Billy Jack Dickerson of Davin.
LOGAN CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
Filings: John Kovach, Michael “Gibson” Oneil.