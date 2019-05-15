CHAPMANVILLE - Candidates seeking office in the upcoming municipal elections in Chapmanville will have the chance to make their case to voters on why they are the best for the job.
This Friday at the Tracy Vickers Community Center, located at 68 Boise St. in Chapmanville, a candidate forum is planned in which all citizens from Chapmanville and surrounding area are invited to attend to listen and ask questions. Candidates for mayor will speak at 6 p.m. and candidates for town council will speak at 7 p.m.
The forum will be moderated by Phillip Williamson and broadcast live on the Chapmanville Town Council Meetings - Nonofficial Facebook page. Questions for the candidates can be submitted at town hall, the water department and on the Facebook page.
Each candidate will start the evening with up to three minutes for mayoral candidates and two minutes for council candidates to address citizens. Mayoral candidates will have up to two minutes and council candidates up to one minute and 30 seconds to answer questions. A 15-second warning will be given by the moderator near the end of a candidate's speaking time. Closing statements will be 30 seconds per candidate.
The remainder of the forum rules and decorum are posted inside the Tracy Vickers Community Center. For questions, contact the Chapmanville Town Council Meetings Nonofficial Facebook page or Phillip Williamson at 304-993-1476.
There are six candidates running for mayor: incumbent Raamie Barker, Tommy Kirk, Roger L. Meade, Estel E. Murray, Elbert Vance and Dean "Doc" Williams. Individuals running for council include all five incumbents Sadie Ann Christian, Benjamin DesRocher, Robin Adams Mutters, Gary D. Neil and Tony "Psycho" Robison as well as Gary Bledsoe, Joel McNeely, Cody Perry, Paul Watts and Ronald (Joey) Wilson. Town recorder Terilyn Wilson is also running for re-election unopposed.
The election is planned for Tuesday, June 11, at the old town hall by the police station. Early voting will be held from 9 a.m.5 p.m. Monday through Saturday between May 29June 8. Absentee ballot applications are available at town hall and are available until June 5. Hand-delivered ballots must be submitted by June 10.
The last day to register to vote is May 21.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.