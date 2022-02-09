CHARLESTON — With the filing period over, candidates across West Virginia are now looking toward the 2022 primary election, which is set for Tuesday, May 10. Other dates to remember:
- From now until May 4: Voters can send an absentee ballot application to their county clerk in person, by mail or electronically.
- April 19: Voter registration deadline for the primary election.
- April 27-May 7: Early voting in person at the county courthouse during normal business hours. Early voting will also be conducted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the last two Saturdays before the primary election.
Logan County is now included in West Virginia State Senate 7, West Virginia State House 31 and West Virginia State House 33.
The following candidates had filed to seek office:
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)
Incumbent: Carol Miller (R)
Democrat Filings: Mr. Lacy Watson of Bluefield.
Republican Filings: Carol Miller of Huntington, James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo, Kent Stevens of Milton, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton, Scott Fuller of Kenova.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE DISTRICT 7 (Lincoln, Boone, Logan, southern Kanawha)
Incumbent: Ron Stollings (D)
Democrat Filings: Ron Stollings of Danville.
Republican Filings: Mike Stuart of South Charleston, Chad McCormick of Yawkey.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 31 (southwestern Lincoln, northern Logan, western Boone)
Democrat Filings: None.
Republican Filings: Jill Barker of Chapmanville, Haskel Boytek of Chapmanville, current House 24 Delegate Margitta Mazzocchi of Chapmanville.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 33 (southern Logan County)
Democrat Filings: George Howes of Sarah Ann.
Republican Filings: Current House 24 delegate Jordan Bridges of Logan.
LOGAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: Debbie Mendez, Jeremy Farley (running for county commission), Dr. Pat Joe White.
Nonpartisan Filings: DISTRICT 2: Sherman H. Kirk of Stollings, Debbie Mendez of Omar and Moss Burgess of Wilkinson. DISTRICT 3: Jamie Sparks of Chapmanville, Anthony “Tony” Dean of Chapmanville, Austin Workman of Big Creek. DISTRICT 4: Pat Joe White of Man.
LOGAN COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Mark McGrew
Democrat Filings: Mark McGrew of Holden.
Republican Filings: None.
LOGAN COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: John Turner (D)
Democrat Filings: John Turner of Chapmanville.
Republican Filings: None.
LOGAN COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Danny Ellis (D) (not seeking re-election)
Democrat Filings: Bill Copley of Man, Ralph Rodighiero of West Logan.
Republican Filings: Jeremy Farley of Chapmanville, Billy Jack Dickerson of Davin.
LOGAN CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
Filings: John Kovach of Chapmanville, Michael “Gibson” Oneil of Switzer.