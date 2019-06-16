Logan Banner
CHAPMANVILLE - Canvassing of the Chapmanville municipal election will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at the Tracy Vickers Community Center at 68 Boise St. in town.
An informal workshop including both outgoing and incoming council members will be held at 7 p.m. June 24 at the TVCC. The public is invited.
The swearing-in ceremony for office holders will be held during a special meeting at 7 p.m. July 1 at the TVCC.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Chapmanville Town Council will be at 7 p.m. July 9 at the TVCC.