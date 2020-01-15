CHAPMANVILLE — A man is behind bars after a car search yielded a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and other items, according to a release by the Chapmanville Police Department.
Officer Justin Stapleton responded to a dispute in room 619 of the Chapmanville Inn motel on Jan. 11. While on scene, police were notified that the tenant, Jamie Joseph Osborne, 31, had an active warrant.
An officer safety search of Osborne reportedly revealed a small bag of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a set of car keys. Police were advised that the keys belong to Osborne’s girlfriend, which she confirmed.
Osborne’s girlfriend told police that Osborne had placed what she believed to be drugs in her trunk. Police say they immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle after she led them to it.
When she opened the trunk, officers reportedly located a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected heroin, marijuana, six digital scales, an abundance of small plastic bags, a large amount of money and a black Taurus 9mm handgun.
Osborne is charged with one count of felony prohibited person with a firearm and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was also served with two active warrants — one out of Logan County for felony prohibited person with a firearm and two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and one out of Kanawha County for felony possession with intent to deliver.
No arraignment information is available on the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority as of Monday.