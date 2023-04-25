LOGAN – A new elective program aimed at introducing components of the aviation career path may be making its way to the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center as soon as next fall.
The program will highlight a variety of careers within the airline industry such as being a pilot, an air traffic controller, an aviation mechanic and more. The program will be in partnership with a program known as Choose Aerospace, according to Cliff Motes, an instructor at Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center and a member of the Mountain Thunder Aero Club, a local club for aerospace enthusiasts and individuals wanting to learn to fly.
A career fair targeted at high school sophomores and juniors in Logan County will be held at the Logan County Airport this Thursday. Motes says he hopes the fair will spark an interest in some students.
“This is just another avenue that we’ve come across that says, hey, we can offer this to more people than just somebody looking to fly an airplane,” Motes said. “We’ve partnered with Marshall (University) and we’ve got some contacts over there. They’ve started an aviation training facility over there. They’re in their second year and they seem to be going strong. We’ve got a few students from Logan County that are going to that, so if we can get them in there a little bit earlier and get them some training here at our local high schools and even at the career center and even up here at the airport, it’s a win-win for everybody, and that’s kind of what we’re wanting to do with this career fair is to maybe find those students that don’t know what they want to do and maybe spark an interest.”
Motes said the career fair is the first step in getting the program potentially off the ground. He said county school officials, such as Superintendent Jeff Huffman and Director of CTE and Student Support Eric Ellis, are working to make it a reality.
Motes said the aviation industry offers a wide range of jobs pretty well anywhere in the nation.
“There’s jobs here in Logan County for this,” Motes said. “There’s jobs here at the airport here for this. There’s jobs in Charleston, Huntington, all over the United States. You would be surprised at how many local airports there are in a 100 mile vicinity of this airport. The economic opportunities for students in Logan County, they’re few and far between, and the pay scale for a starting (aviation) mechanic or somebody that has finished a program like Choose Aerospace or went through the Marshall aviation program … man, these people can start off with high, high-income jobs. We’re looking at anywhere from $80-100,000 and these students will be 22-23 years old and they’re not that hard to get. It’s just basically going through these programs, getting the certifications, and knowing what you’re doing.”
Ellis said the course will be an online one for students if implemented by the target date of next fall.