LOGAN – A new elective program aimed at introducing components of the aviation career path may be making its way to the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center as soon as next fall.

The program will highlight a variety of careers within the airline industry such as being a pilot, an air traffic controller, an aviation mechanic and more. The program will be in partnership with a program known as Choose Aerospace, according to Cliff Motes, an instructor at Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center and a member of the Mountain Thunder Aero Club, a local club for aerospace enthusiasts and individuals wanting to learn to fly.

