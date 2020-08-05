LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education conducted a special meeting Thursday, July 30, to get an update on the district’s current financial situation, as well as how money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is being spent.
According to the budget overview, Logan County Schools received an adjusted allocated amount of $2,106,679.68 in CARES Act grant funding. At the state level, the CARES Act money for local school boards has been allocated into a fund called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSERF).
According to John Brennan, treasurer for Logan County Schools, the district actually receives the grant money after the county spends money on a budgeted expenditure, which will be once a month. As such, Brennan outlined the Logan County Schools ESSERF budget for fiscal year 2021 by category:
- Professional salaries (training): $582,754
- Service salaries: $56,701
- Professional staff development: $363,680
- Custodial and PPE supplies: $419,727
- Technology: $592,779
- Special projects: $47,707
- Indirect costs: $43,330
Regarding custodial supplies, Brennan said a bid for school cleaning supplies in the amount of around $240,000 was submitted July 30, the day of the meeting.
Brennan said the budget money for “special projects” is a reserve for things like private schools requesting money.
“We have to share this money with the private schools if they request the money,” Brennan said. “We put that in there for that.”
The money budgeted for technology is primarily aimed at purchasing individual iPad devices for the county’s pre-K and Kindergarten students. Previously, students in those grades were only provided iPads in the individual classrooms in order to cut down on screen times because of their young age.
Brennan also included tax revenues Logan County Schools took in for fiscal year 2020 compared to the previous five years. In 2020, Logan County Schools collected $17,312,807.06 in tax revenue, down from $18,157,780.22 in 2019 and dramatically lower than $23,427,399.33 in 2015.
Brennan expressed some concern for the future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s no cause for immediate worry on our financial situation,” Brennan said. “If that starts to come about, I will warn you.”
Due to the pandemic, Brennan noted that the district saved some money over the past several months on things like fuel for buses. However, he said the unemployment bill for the past quarter was $90,000 because of a law requiring substitute employees receive unemployment benefits.
At this time last year, the Logan County Schools unemployment bill was around $8,000, Brennan said.