LOGAN - There's a new officer on the force at the City of Logan Police Department.
At the regular session of the Logan City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 13, Cody Carter was officially sworn in to become the seventh officer on the city's police department. Carter replaces David Adkins, who retired in June after serving on the LPD for nearly three decades.
Carter, 24, is a native of Man who previously worked as an officer at the Madison Police Department in Boone County. He was chosen to be Logan's new officer after scoring the highest in the civil service exam, the physical agility test and a psychological exam against several other applicants.
During an interview with The Logan Banner, Carter said he plans to do the best job he can, especially since he's filling the shoes of his well-respected predecessor.
"From what I can understand, those are some big shoes to fill, but I'm happy to be there," Carter said. "I'm happy to be back closer to where I'm from. I know a lot of people there, and I'm just going to try to do my best to keep everybody safe and have a good time doing it."
During his time with the Madison Police Department, Carter completed about six weeks of training at the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute before stopping and pursuing another job after the birth of his daughter. Before he can become a full-time police officer, Carter must complete the required 16 weeks of training.
According to Chief P.D. Clemens, Carter will hopefully begin the Academy sometime after January, depending on the application process.
"I've assigned him to Jonathan Ziegler as a training officer, who is probably one of my best criminal investigators," Clemens said. "I'm just hoping he learns from him how to do proper criminal work."
Clemens added that he hopes Carter stays with the LPD for at least five years.
"I look for him to be going because he's young and he wants to better himself, but for this four or five years, I hope that he learns how to do criminal investigations, public relations and all other aspects of police work," Clemens said.
