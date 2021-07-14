CHARLESTON — As of Monday, Bray Cary was no longer employed in the West Virginia Governor’s Office, a spokesman for the office said in an email.
Gov. Jim Justice’s former campaign manager, Roman Stauffer, began Monday as Justice’s senior adviser for federal affairs and outreach, Jordan Damron, director of communications for the Governor’s Office, said in an email.
Stauffer replaces Cary, who told West Virginia MetroNews on Monday he was leaving the Governor’s Office to “pursue a broad set of business ventures.”
Cary, a media mogul and capital investor, had served in a vague advisory position for Justice, often taking meetings on the governor’s behalf, since late 2017.
Stauffer sent out a tweet Monday announcing that he was joining the governor’s leadership team, thanking Justice and first lady Cathy Justice “for the opportunity to serve.”
Stauffer will make $90,000 a year in his new position, Damron said.
Stauffer most recently served as co-chairman of the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee and was in charge of Justice’s 2020 reelection campaign.
There was no precedent for Cary’s role in the Governor’s Office, when Justice brought Cary in as a self-described “citizen volunteer” adviser in December 2017.
In October 2017, Cary filled out an application for an access card to the Capitol — meaning he could enter and exit the building without going through security — in which he wrote that he was a “permanent employee” and “consultant” to Justice.
During the 2018 regular legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that required unpaid government volunteers to comply with the West Virginia Governmental Ethics Act, seemingly in direct response to Justice appointing Cary, who at the time was a member of the board of directors of EQT Corp., a natural gas drilling company.
In May 2018, Justice reclassified Cary as a temporary employee and began paying him $8.75 an hour for 15 hours of work each week.
Cary left the EQT Corp. board in May 2019.
Before working in the Governor’s Office, Cary was best known as a TV executive and founder of West Virginia Media Holdings, which owned The State Journal and WOWK-TV.