By BISHOP NASH
HD Media
HUNTINGTON - Acute flaccid myelitis, the mysterious, untreatable disease that mimics the long-eradicated polio virus, has arrived in West Virginia with the state's first case recorded this year.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed a single case of AFM has been reported in 2019 - the first since 2016 and only the third since the state began tracking the disease in 2014.
The DHHR did not name the county where the disease had been identified, nor did it provide any information on the patient.
West Virginia has one of only four confirmed cases of AFM nationwide so far this year, joining single infections in North Carolina, Nebraska and Utah, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 25 individuals have been investigated for potential AFM across the country in 2019.
The contagious virus caught national headlines in the latter half of 2018, chiefly for its fearful prognosis of polio-like paralysis, preying particularly on young children. There were 228 confirmed patients nationwide last year, though none were in West Virginia.
More than 550 Americans have been struck this decade, The Associated Press reported earlier this month. More than 90% were children - most around 4, 5 or 6 years old - and the oldest was 32.
Like polio, the disease affects the spinal cord and the brain stem. "Acute" means the disease progresses quickly, typically between four and seven days, leading to partial or full paralysis similar to polio. "Flaccid" denotes though limbs and extremities may go limp, they still retain sensation and feeling.
Initial symptoms, typically in already sick children, may manifest as droopy eyes or muscle aches and weakness. Acute flaccid myelitis is diagnosed by an MRI scan.
There have been cases of children regaining partial movement in affected limbs, but complete recovery is uncommon, the AP reports. Only one fatality has been attributed to AFM.
Exact details of the illness remain a mystery. Scientists believe it may be caused chiefly by a certain virus that was identified more than 55 years ago and may have mutated to become more dangerous, though that theory remains unproven. Other viruses, such as Epstein-Barr and West Nile, have also been suggested as precursors to AFM.
Researchers at the University of Minnesota and the CDC announced last week a link between Enterovirus-D68 and AFM. EV-D68 was found in the spinal fluid of one of six AFM patients and is believed to be the cause of the crippling illness.
Doctors have deployed a number of treatments singly or in combination - steroids, antiviral medications, antibiotics, a blood-cleansing process - though the CDC has not confirmed any work.
Treating AFM usually means simply alleviating the symptoms, and the long-term prognosis is currently unknown, the CDC advises. Because the particulars of the virus remain unknown, there is no vaccine.
AFM is a seasonal disease and tends to peak every other year between summer and fall. Because of last year's sharp uptick, the most recent national pattern indicates 2019 may be a down year.
The first real burst of AFM cases hit in 2014, when 120 were confirmed, with the largest concentrations in California and Colorado.
What ensued was an even-year, odd-year pattern: Cases dropped to 22 in 2015, jumped to 149 in 2016, and fell again, to 35 in 2017. Last year they reached 228, a number that may grow because scores of illnesses are still being investigated.
Though the disease appears contagious, medical experts have forecast that AFM is highly unlikely to spread at the rate polio once did.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.