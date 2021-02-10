LOGAN — Logan County is continuing to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week as the county’s caseload sees a decline.
A 65-and-older vaccination clinic is set for the Logan County Resource Center, located at Peach Creek at the former 84 Lumber store, from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Following that clinic will be a set of second-dose clinics at the same location from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
Logan County Health Department Administrator Steve Browning said that the county administered around 330 doses of vaccine during last week’s clinics, down from the prior week’s total of 638. As noted by county administrator Rocky Adkins in last week’s edition of The Logan Banner, Logan County is a regional vaccination site, and the amount of doses received each clinic is determined by the state.
Anyone in the state who meets the current criteria for being vaccinated — typically those 65 and older and certain healthcare and essential employees — can be scheduled to be vaccinated at one of Logan County’s clinics, although they have predominately served Logan and surrounding counties like Boone, Mingo, Lincoln and Wyoming.
“We get people from Lincoln and Boone, some from Wyoming, some from Mingo,” Browning said. “That’s primarily where they come from, but people do travel some. They’ve traveled some from a little bit further.”
The Logan County Health Department has also been administering other special vaccination clinics requested by the state, such as one on the campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College held Tuesday.
Cases of COVID-19 are finally beginning to see a downturn in Logan County. As of Monday, there were 235 active cases in the county, with 30 hospitalized, and a cumulative total of 2,565 cases, 2,263 recoveries and 67 deaths.
The health department’s prior numbers report Friday, Feb. 5, showed Logan County to be at 2,523 cases, meaning only 42 cases were added over the entire three-day span of the weekend.
“We’re dropping,” Browning said. “It’s coming down slowly and steady, and what we’re seeing is the numbers are declining steadily. On our ‘rolling seven,’ we’ve got two bad days on there, and they’re getting close to coming off, and when they come off, we’re going to jump a pretty good color.”
Logan County was orange in color on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s county alert system map as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Browning said he expects the county to drop to at least gold and possibly even further into yellow.
“We’ll go down a color or two anyway,” Browning said. “Now, that could all change in a day if we start getting cases again.”
Browning attributes the decline to three factors: the end of the case spike following the Christmas holiday, vaccinations beginning to show some results and receiving the same number of positives consistent with those being removed from the list.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 14,756 active cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 416 of those received over the previous 24 hours, for a 4.80% daily positivity rate. There have been 125,522 cumulative cases recorded statewide, with 2,150 deaths. In total, 221,347 first-dose vaccines have been administered, with 108,870 people fully vaccinated.