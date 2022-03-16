CHARLESTON — CATCH My Breath, a program proven successful in deterring students from using electronic cigarettes, has completed its first semester in middle schools in five West Virginia and Kentucky counties, according to a news release. The schools are sharing $14,800 in grants for their participation last fall to fund health and wellness programs.
“Schools are rewarded for educating students on the dangers of vaping,” said Brianne Barker, a teacher at Madison Middle School in Boone County. “A study by the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health found that e-cigarette use increased from 2017 to 2019 from 14% to almost 36% among West Virginia high school students and from almost 6% to more than 15% among West Virginia middle school students. Here in Boone County, we found that 53% of high school students were vaping in 2019.”
The CATCH My Breath program is being delivered in West Virginia and Kentucky by the Appalachian Pulmonary Health Project (APHP) of Charleston-based Partners in Health Network and is supported by a generous grant from the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. The project’s original goal was to educate 2,400 students in 10 middle schools in six counties over four years. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic undermined classroom health education, but teachers and organizers shifted to teaching the program virtually and have been able to surpass the initial goal, reaching over 4,000 students since the program’s inception. The program will expand in the coming year and is ready to enroll more schools.
CATCH My Breath is a peer-reviewed, evidence-based youth vaping prevention program that was developed by the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health. Through a series of four lessons, CATCH My Breath provides students with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions about using e-cigarettes. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) cited CATCH My Breath as the only evidence-based youth vaping intervention program in the nation. After going through CATCH My Breath, seven out of eight students have said they are less likely to use e-cigarettes.
Participation in CATCH My Breath is part of the APHP goal to prevent chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the region. According to the COPD Foundation, West Virginia has the nation’s highest prevalence of COPD at 12 percent, and Kentucky is second at 11.3 percent.
The schools that participated in CATCH My Breath during the fall 2021 semester and the grants they received included:
- Barboursville Middle School, Barboursville, W.Va.: $1,100
- Crossroads Academy, Huntington: $250
- DuPont Middle School, Belle, W.Va.: $1,000
- Chapmanville Middle School, Chapmanville, W.Va.: $750
- Elkview Middle School, Elkview, W.Va.: $3,000
- Hamlin PK-8, Hamlin, W.Va.: $1,200
- Madison Middle School, Madison, W.Va.: $3,500
- Mullins PK-8, Pikeville, Ky.: $650
- Sherman High School, Seth, W.Va.: $750
- Sherman Jr. High School, Seth, W.Va.: $1,000
- Westside Middle School, Charleston: $1,600
More information about the program is available at https://catchinfo.org/modules/e-cigarettes. Schools that want to register for the program or get more information may contact Holly Mitchell at mitchellhj14@gmail.com.