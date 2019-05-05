CHAPMANVILLE - On March 23, Jennifer Napier, 45, of Chapmanville, died after she collided with another vehicle at the Old Logan Road intersection on U.S. 119 near Chapmanville.
Just 11 months prior, in April 2018, a North Carolina couple was killed in a crash at the same location.
Now, measures that officials hope will mitigate safety concerns at the exit are being put into place.
According to West Virginia Department of Transportation District Manager Scott Eplin, caution flashers will soon be installed in the area. He said traffic studies - which involve several factors like geometry, crash data and traffic volume - show that the exit does not warrant a full traffic signal just yet.
"We've studied that. It doesn't warrant the installation of a traffic signal, but due to motor vehicle accidents and crash data, we just feel to take the cautious and safe approach to apply something to give some additional advanced warning of that intersection," Eplin said.
When asked if a complete traffic signal could be installed in the future, he said what happens with the caution signal will determine that.
"We're just trying this as a measure and then gather some data to see if any additional advanced warning or work would be needed," Eplin said. "If the data supports it, most certainly we will do everything we can. Safety is our No. 1 priority; however, the studies right now - the data does not support the installation of a traffic signal."
Action to help maximize safety at the exit has long been talk among residents, police and elected officials, especially lately after such high-profile crashes. One such official is West Virginia state Sen. Paul Hardesty, D-Logan, who has called the intersection "dangerous" and began requesting a traffic signal not long after he was appointed to his seat by Gov. Jim Justice in January.
"Working in conjunction with the governor and the West Virginia DOH, I have secured flashing caution lights at the Old Logan Road exit off Corridor G," Hardesty said. "We have had numerous fatalities and injuries on that section of Corridor G. These flashing caution signs will be installed while a study is commissioned to determine if a full-fledged traffic light is warranted at this dangerous exit."
Eplin said preliminary work to install the caution lights is underway.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.