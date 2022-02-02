HUNTINGTON — More than 30% of West Virginians have not been physically active in the past month.
That’s according to information from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which on Jan. 20 released updated maps of America’s high levels of inactivity that show 25% of U.S. adults are not active enough to protect their health.
That includes the 30% or more of state residents who have not logged any physical activity within the past month.
More than 1 in 5 adults are inactive in all but four states, according to the state maps of adult physical inactivity prevalence. Physical inactivity is defined as not participating in any physical activities outside of work over the past month. The activities include running, walking for exercise or gardening.
According to the CDC, six other states and one territory were included in the 30% or more percentage range — Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Puerto Rico. By region, the South had the highest prevalence of physical inactivity (27.5%), followed by the Midwest (25.2%), Northeast (24.7%) and the West (21.0%).
“Getting enough physical activity could prevent 1 in 10 premature deaths,” Dr. Ruth Petersen, director of the CDC’s division of nutrition, physical activity and obesity, said in a news release. “Too many people are missing out on the health benefits of physical activity, such as improved sleep, reduced blood pressure and anxiety, lowered risk for heart disease, several cancers and dementia.”
Mike Callanan, Huntington YMCA wellness director, said he understands the concern of going to a gym during a pandemic.
“People are very concerned with COVID-19 right now. Especially now with the omicron variant, people are scared to get out to get out or go to the gym,” Callanan said. “We live in an area with a high obesity and diabetes rate. A lot of people are overweight or have underlying health conditions. Some people have no motivation, but once they get started, they go. It’s the little steps.”
Callanan said people often don’t exercise because they cannot afford gym memberships or equipment, but there there are simple exercises that can be done at home. He recommends push-ups, squats, sit-ups, jumping jacks or, if you have injuries or health conditions, to create modifications like walking up and down the stairs or carry milk jugs for upper body strength.
Like other facilities, Huntington YMCA provided online home exercise videos during the pandemic. The videos are still available on the YMCA’s website and YouTube channel.
To learn more about physical activity, visit https://www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/index.html.