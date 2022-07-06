CHAPMANVILLE — The Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville was packed with veterans, town employees, first responders and other members of the community on Thursday, June 30, for an event known as the Celebrating Freedom Community Lunch.
Tracy Vickers Community Center Director Stacy Bell said the idea came from wanting to celebrate the community and freedom just in time for the Fourth of July holiday. She said the center teamed up with the town to make the lunch happen.
“With most of this year’s preparation going toward Chapmanville’s 75th Anniversary Celebration on July 15-16, we wanted to do something to celebrate our freedom and our community,” Bell said. “An open invitation was extended to veterans, the Chapmanville Police Department, the Chapmanville Fire Department, employees, council members, their families, all first responders and the center’s seniors. The seniors at the center love a party and love to cook!”
Most of the food was prepared by town employees and the seniors of the Tracy Vickers Community Center. PRIDE Community Services sent a birthday cake to recognize June birthdays, and Mayor Joel McNeely brought a cake for Alan Browning, the town’s police chief, whose birthday was the following day.
“Joel always recognizes employee birthdays and enjoys giving back to the community,” Bell said. “I was very pleased with the turnout. I didn’t get a head count, but I know we fed over 100 people. This was truly a group effort and something Mayor Joel McNeely and I would love to host quarterly.”
Chapmanville’s 75th Anniversary Celebration will be from 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 15, and from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, July 16. A parade will be at 6 p.m. Friday, July 15, and fireworks will be held Saturday, July 16.
Entertainment and music performances are lined up both days, and activities for all ages will be available. The Tracy Vickers Community Center will display Chapmanville history memorabilia.
To get updates from the Tracy Vickers Community Center and the Town of Chapmanville, visit their Facebook pages. Dates will soon be announced for Storytime at the Center and an end of summer movie night in August.