STOLLINGS — The former GED and TASC tests are now known as the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET), according to a news release from the Logan County Adult Education at the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center at Stollings.
Currently, students earn a high school equivalency diploma by passing the HiSET.
The test is administered each month at Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center at Three Mile Curve. There are five tests to pass: Reading, Writing, Science, Social Studies and Mathematics. Two sessions are required to complete the entire test, and there is a testing limit of 11 students each month.
The test is free, but test preparation, including a passing score on the HiSET Official Practice Test (OPT), is required. Students enroll in Adult Education and complete The Adult Basic Education learning assessment to begin the process. All initial assessments and preparation classes are free. Any previous work students have done preparing for or taking the TASC will carry over and be merged with the HiSET.
The Logan County Board of Education offers free Adult Education classes to help students prepare for the high school equivalency test at two sites:
Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center at Three Mile Curve: classes meet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Instructor: Mike York. Call 304-752-4687, Ext. 4, or email myork@k12.wv.us.
Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College Logan Campus: classes meet from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Instructor: Deshawna Carter. Call 304-896-7350 or email deshawna.toler@k12.wv.us.
Logan County Adult Education includes job readiness, career exploration, customer service certification and basic computer training as well as HSE preparation. They also provide basic skills assessments and entrance exam (TEAS) study help for adults entering the RRWCTC Practical Nursing program (visit https://rrw.logan.k12.wv.us/school-of-practical-nursing/) or other vocational classes (see https://rrw.logan.k12.wv.us/secondary-programs/). All Adult Education classes are free to West Virginia residents. A photo ID is required.
HSE students who are not yet 19 years old need to enroll accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring a WV Application for HiSET Testing form signed and sealed by a county or local school official. WV Application for HiSET Testing form will indicate whether the student withdrew from high school to home school or to drop out. Home school students also need a Home School completion form.