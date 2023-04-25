Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN – An event meant to take attendees back in time to highlight historical individuals in Logan County will be held at the Coalfield Jamboree in downtown Logan this Friday.

Sponsored by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, the Rollin’ Thru the Decades History, Heritage and Fame event will feature live re-enactors portraying historical Logan County figures like Mamie Thurman, William Harrison “Jack” Dempsey, Blaze Starr, Sheriff Don Chafin, and Williamson Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield.

