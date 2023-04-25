LOGAN – An event meant to take attendees back in time to highlight historical individuals in Logan County will be held at the Coalfield Jamboree in downtown Logan this Friday.
Sponsored by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, the Rollin’ Thru the Decades History, Heritage and Fame event will feature live re-enactors portraying historical Logan County figures like Mamie Thurman, William Harrison “Jack” Dempsey, Blaze Starr, Sheriff Don Chafin, and Williamson Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield.
The event is being described as a “speak easy with a twist of the Gatsby-era.”
“We thought this would be a fun event to create something that will talk a little bit about history and the heritage of Logan County and the region as a whole,” said Chamber Director Debrina Williams. “We have quite a few famous people who came from this area, and so, I think folks will really enjoy just a fun night. Think about rolling back the decades and starting in 1920 and springing forward throughout each decade. It should be a lot of fun. We have some re-enactors coming in that will re-enact some of those famous people. You’ll have the opportunity to network a little bit with them and ask them some questions.”
Those who attend the event are even invited to dress for the era, such as a flapper, a gangster, or a silent screen star.
“We are encouraging people that night to dress up,” Williams said, “so guys kind of have that easy, you know, they can just kind of put that vest on and a little bowtie and gals can just don their pearls and if they have a flapper dress, that would be great.”
The event will be held at the historic Coalfield Jamboree at 308 Main St. in Logan, which opened as the Logan Theatre in 1938. Williams said the overall environment of the building will provide a perfect spot for the event to take place.
“It makes just a great stage presence for that time and that décor,” Williams said.
The event will be emceed by Burke Allen Adkins of Allen Media Strategies.
General admission tickets are $50 and may be purchased in advance by calling the Logan County Chamber of Commerce at 304-752-1324. The Chamber can also be reached via email at logancountychamber@frontier.com.
Additionally, business sponsorships for the event are available: High Rollers for $2,500, The Big House for $1,000, Gin Joint for $750, and Bootlegger’s Legend for $500. Businesses interested in sponsoring may contact the chamber.