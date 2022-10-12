Numerous booths featuring chili tasting, craft beer and wine tasting, and other attractions were set up at the Logan County Airport on Friday, Oct. 7, for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fire and Ice event.
Monica and Joe Mendez, known for their unique chili offerings each year, took home the third place trophy at this year’s West Virginia Fire and Ice on Friday, Oct. 7.
Courtesy of Debrina Williams
Chapmanville Primary Care was a sponsor of the 2022 West Virginia Fire and Ice event and also provided one of numerous booths at the event on Friday, Oct. 7.
Courtesy of Debrina Williams
Numerous booths featuring chili tasting, craft beer and wine tasting, and other attractions were set up at the Logan County Airport on Friday, Oct. 7, for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fire and Ice event.
ETHEL — It was an evening of chili sampling, craft beer and wine tasting, music and more at the Logan County Airport Friday night for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s sixth annual West Virginia Fire and Ice event.
West Virginia Fire and Ice began in 2016 as another unique event the Logan County Chamber of Commerce could add to its roster each year. Aside from 2020, the event has been a mainstay typically around the beginning of fall each year.
The primary attraction to Fire and Ice is its chili cook-off contest. Each year, up to 10 participants enter the contest and three emerge victorious. The winners this year were the Logan Lions Club with their “Eye Opening” chili in first place, Mountain Laurel Integrated Health with the “80s Hair” in second place, and Joe and Monica Mendez, representing Leadership Logan, with “Mad Mon’s heavyweight champion” chili in third place.
As for the people’s choice, that award went to Logan Bank and Trust.
Chili isn’t the only attraction Fire and Ice offers. The event also features a craft beer and wine tasting portion, along with other booths and vendors such as Rockin’ Rolls Cinnamon Rolls. Mountain Laurel Integrated Health took home the first place award for best booth while The Broken Axle took second place with their “Weird Circus” themed booth.
Providing the live music entertainment this year were The Weekend Warriors, a Charleston area band featuring musicians Nikki Adkins, Daniel Ferrell, and Travis “Travro” McGhee.
According to Logan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Debrina Williams, an estimated 250-300 people attended the event this year.
Fire and Ice Sponsors for 2022 include: Appalachian Power, Appalachian Outpost, Black Hawk Mining, Chapmanville Primary Care, the City of Logan, E.L. Robinson Engineering, Encova Insurance, Hatfield & McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau, Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, Keefer’s Powersports, Logan Bank and Trust, the Logan County Economic Development Authority, Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan Regional Medical Center, Mining Repair Specialists, Mountain Laurel Integrated Healthcare, Mountain State Harley Davidson, Natural Resource Partners, Par Mar Stores, Senator Ron Stollings, Southern West Virginia Health System, Stereo Video Unlimited, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Thornhill Superstore, United Bank, White Eye Care, and W.W. McDonald Land Company.