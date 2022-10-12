Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

ETHEL — It was an evening of chili sampling, craft beer and wine tasting, music and more at the Logan County Airport Friday night for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s sixth annual West Virginia Fire and Ice event.

West Virginia Fire and Ice began in 2016 as another unique event the Logan County Chamber of Commerce could add to its roster each year. Aside from 2020, the event has been a mainstay typically around the beginning of fall each year.

