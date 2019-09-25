LOGAN — An annual one-night craft beer tasting and chili cookoff festival returned for its fourth year at the Logan County Airport on Friday night.
Hosted by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, this year’s West Virginia Fire & Ice Festival featured its mainstay attractions of chili sampling, craft beer, wine tasting and a silent auction, as well as food and drink vendors that included Fat Boy Tacos, Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill barbecue, Rockin’ Rolls Cinnamon Rolls and Albyz Tropical Sno.
The music entertainment this year was the Santa Cruz Band, a touring group that performs their renditions of pop hits from every decade. Attendees were treated to classics like “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry and “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson. The festival also had various merchandise vendors on hand.
They included Magical Preasts Design Co. and A Slice of Heaven.
