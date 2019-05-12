LOGAN - The Logan County Chamber of Commerce held its 86th annual membership dinner Thursday evening at the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center.
The event was attended by numerous business people and Chamber members from throughout the community. Before dinner kicked off, Jay Nunley with the Gilbert Presbyterian Church delivered the invocation. Several awards were then presented.
Caitlyn Motes Preast was given this year's Leadership Logan Award, which was presented by Chamber Executive Director Debrina Williams. Nu-Era Bakery was bestowed the Small Business of the Year Award, and Robbie Queen was given the George Kostas Community Award.
Finally, Vernon Hall "Buddy" Ferrell was awarded the Distinguished Service Award, which has been given out since 1993 and recognizes local citizens "for their superior community service."
Dinner then kicked off and attendees were treated to a performance by Liam Farley and his grandfather, Phil. Liam is a 9-year-old violinist in third grade at Chapmanville Intermediate School. In December, he performed for Gov. Jim Justice at the Governor's Mansion in Charleston.
Following Liam's performance was the headliner for the evening, rock violinist and Lewisburg resident Adam DeGraff. DeGraff, who is about to embark on his third U.S. tour, entertained the crowd with his original compositions and demonstrated his performance methods, such as "live-looping."
Speaker sponsors for this year's Chamber dinner included Appalachian Power, Hatfield McCoy CVB, Logan Bank & Trust, the Logan County Economic Development Authority, Logan Regional Medical Center and the W.W. McDonald Land Co. Reception sponsors were ResCare and White Eye Care, and corporate sponsors were Appalachian Outpost, BB&T, Coalfield Health Center, E.L. Robinson, Ferrell Excavating, Harold Davis CPA, Hatfield McCoy Trails, Logan Mingo Area Mental Health, Logan Motorcycle Sales & Keefer's Polaris Kawasaki, Natural Resource Partners, PDH Solutions, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Thornhill Auto Group and United Bank. Abraham Law PLLC was listed as a friend of the Chamber.
