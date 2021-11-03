The fifth annual West Virginia Fire and Ice, a craft beer/wine tasting and chili cookoff event hosted by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, was held at the Logan County Airport at Ethel on Friday, Oct. 29.
ETHEL — After being rescheduled from its original date, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce held their annual West Virginia Fire and Ice event at the Logan County Airport Friday night.
This year marked the first time the event was held since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic forcing its cancellation last year. The pandemic also had its effect on this year’s event in that it was originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1, but was pushed back to Oct. 29 due to the case numbers the region was experiencing throughout September.
Since 2016, West Virginia Fire and Ice has provided an evening of craft beer/wine tasting, a chili cookoff, music, a silent auction and a couple of other food vendors. The event is a fundraiser for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, with proceeds from the event and silent auction going toward things like the Leadership Logan program.
The bulk of this year’s event was held inside of a hangar at the airport due to the weather. The hangar was provided by Tennis Mullins.
Winning first place in the chili cookoff contest was Joe Mendez with Chili Gilley’s Chicken Chorizo Chili. Mendez was representing the Leadership Logan program with the chili.
Winning second place was The Broken Axle and in third place was Logan Bank & Trust. The other two chili cookoff participants were Nu-Era Bakery and Logan Regional Medical Center.
Providing the music entertainment this year was the Santa Cruz Band from Huntington, who played a variety of pop, funk and disco hits from classic artists like Michael Jackson and KC & the Sunshine Band. Other vendors included the Magical Preasts Design Company, Trail 12 BBQ, Rockin’ Rolls Cinnamon Rolls, and the Logan Shrine Club.
“I think it was well-enjoyed,” said Debrina Williams, executive director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. “We had to change up a little bit because of COVID and the weather, but you know, the community works well together, and everybody had a really good time.”
Williams said the Chamber expects the Leadership Logan program to return in 2022 after two years off due to the pandemic. Applications will be available soon, and anyone interested may call 304-752-1324 or visit the Chamber office at 325 Stratton St., in Logan.