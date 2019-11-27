LOGAN — The Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual tour of historic churches in downtown Logan, known as the Wonder of Christmas Tour, will happen Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The Chamber began the tour in 2016 as a way for local residents to take a walk through the downtown area to appreciate the architecture of the churches, many of which date back to the 1920s or before, said Executive Director Debrina Williams.
“The thought was, many years ago when there were quite a few businesses downtown, they all decorated their windows and people would just come and walk the streets in the evening time to look at the decorations in the windows,” Williams said, “and so, in kind of keeping with that, you have such amazing churches within walking distance of downtown from one to the other that the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors thought it would be a really good idea to, kind of, feature the historical churches.”
This year’s tour will feature six churches, starting at the First Presbyterian Church. The tour then moves to the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, the First Christian Church, the Nighbert Memorial Methodist Church and the Logan Church of the Nazarene.
Participants in the tour will spend around 15-20 minutes in each church and will be treated to different things like handbells, Christmas carols, the Chrismon Tree at Nighbert and possibly even meatballs from the Catholic Church.
“Each of those churches brings something special to the night,” Williams said. “It will put you in the holiday mood. If you’re not there already, it will help you to get there, and to really appreciate the architecture of those old churches, from stained glass windows to the wood … beautifully decorated churches. It’s a great evening, really, to stroll through the town.”
The tour is a walking tour, but Logan Regional Medical Center provides a bus for those who need assistance.
The tour will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Tickets are free and may be picked up at the Chamber office at 325 Stratton St., in downtown Logan or at the participated churches.