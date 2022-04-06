Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Logan County Chamber of Commerce will host its 87th annual chamber membership dinner at the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center on Tuesday, April 12.

The keynote speaker for the evening will be Brad D. Smith, president of Marshall University. Entertainment for the evening will include Kaitlin Boytek, Brayden Williamson and Lee Dean.

The dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sponsorship tables or individual tickets may be purchased by calling 304-752-1324.

The following businesses have been listed as sponsors for the event:

  • Appalachian Electric Power
  • Boone Memorial Hospital
  • Coalfield Health Center
  • Hatfield McCoy CVB
  • Logan Bank & Trust
  • Logan Regional Medical Center
  • Loan County Economic Development Authority
  • Thornhill Auto Group
  • W.W. McDonald Land Company
  • White Eye Care & Chapmanville Primary Care
  • Appalachian Outpost
  • E.L. Robinson
  • Harold Davis, CPA
  • Hatfield McCoy Trails
  • Kenny Jeffrey State Farm Insurance
  • Logan Motorcycle Sales
  • Mountain Laurel Integrated Health
  • Natural Resource Partners
  • Serafino Nolletti
  • Southern WV Community &Technical College
  • United Way
  • Southern West Virginia Health System

