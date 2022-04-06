Chamber to host annual membership dinner next week Logan Banner Apr 6, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOGAN — The Logan County Chamber of Commerce will host its 87th annual chamber membership dinner at the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center on Tuesday, April 12.The keynote speaker for the evening will be Brad D. Smith, president of Marshall University. Entertainment for the evening will include Kaitlin Boytek, Brayden Williamson and Lee Dean.The dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sponsorship tables or individual tickets may be purchased by calling 304-752-1324.The following businesses have been listed as sponsors for the event:Appalachian Electric PowerBoone Memorial HospitalCoalfield Health CenterHatfield McCoy CVBLogan Bank & TrustLogan Regional Medical CenterLoan County Economic Development AuthorityThornhill Auto GroupW.W. McDonald Land CompanyWhite Eye Care & Chapmanville Primary CareAppalachian OutpostE.L. RobinsonHarold Davis, CPAHatfield McCoy TrailsKenny Jeffrey State Farm InsuranceLogan Motorcycle SalesMountain Laurel Integrated HealthNatural Resource PartnersSerafino NollettiSouthern WV Community &Technical CollegeUnited WaySouthern West Virginia Health System Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News C'ville softball downs Warriors, improves to 6-3 Lady Cats rout Scott in 12-3 win This week in West Virginia history Communities LEAP Program announced for Logan, Mingo counties BOE candidates voice their platform to voters Coalfield Youth Soccer League continues for 11th year in Logan County Logan High School Beta Club inducts new members Chamber to host annual membership dinner next week Online Poll Primary elections are approaching. Are you registered to vote? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand opening for Hatfield-McCoy Museum held at Sarah AnnFormer Logan police officer sentenced for using excessive forceChapmanville man charged with sexual abuse of juvenile girlTigers rally late to beat Hillbillies, 12-11Logan's Gertz wins Van Meter Award as state's top prep coachLady Billies' Cooper tosses perfect game, strikes out all 15 batters she facedMan High's Erik Cochrane receives Yeager, National Merit ScholarshipsSHAWN CASTLE DOLANW.Va. House 31 candidate: Jill Barker (R)No. 1 Logan still unbeaten with win over Wayne ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView