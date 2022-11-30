LOGAN — The Hatfield and McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau, alongside the Logan County Chamber of Commerce is set to host two holiday-themed events this week and next.
One of those events is the return of their walking/driving tour of historical downtown Logan churches.
The first event is a showcase featuring local artisans. Known as the Holiday Artisan Celebration, the event is billed as a way to find unique handcrafted items in time for the Christmas season.
One of the artisans that will be featured is Shelley Stollings, who owns Designs by Shelley. Based in Alum Creek, Stollings’ business specializes in hand painted ornaments and hand painted gift items.
Hot chocolate and cookies will also be on hand to top the event off. The Holiday Artisan Celebration is scheduled to be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 inside the Logan County Commission building — which is also where the Chamber and CVB offices are located — at 325 Stratton St. in downtown Logan.
For more information, call 304-752-6020 or 304-752-1324.
Following the artisan event, next week will see the return of The Wander of Christmas, a walking/driving tour of historical churches in downtown Logan.
The event was last held in 2019 and was shelved for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tour provides participants with a chance to tour and learn the history of some of Logan’s oldest churches.
As part of the tours, church sanctuaries are decorated, holiday music is performed by hand bells, and various snacks and foods are provided.
Churches featured in the tour include the First Presbyterian Church of Logan, the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, First Christian Church of Logan, and Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church.
The event will be begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. It is sponsored by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, the Hatfield and McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Logan Regional Medical Center.
Complimentary tickets are available. For more information, call 304-752-1324.