ETHEL — West Virginia Fire and Ice, the yearly chili cook-off and craft beer/wine tasting event hosted by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, will be held Oct. 7 at the Logan County Airport.
2022 will mark the sixth year the Chamber has held the event. In addition to the usual chili cook-off, which will feature about 10 entries and craft beer and wine tasting, vendors include informational and merchandise booths and Rockin’ Rolls Cinnamon Rolls.
Providing music this year will be The Weekend Warriors, a Charleston-area three-piece band consisting of Nikki Adkins, Travis “Travro” McGhee, and Daniel Ferrell.
“It should be a really fun evening,” said Debrina Williams, executive director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great opportunity to network, see folks you haven’t seen in a little while.”
She added, “Every year, we’ve had a really good turnout. Last year, the weather didn’t quite hold, but we still had a great turnout and so I think people just really enjoy getting together and networking. It is in the open, the open space, at the airport, so there’s plenty of space, plenty of room, and so I think folks just really enjoy it, and it makes for great scenery as the sun sets. I don’t think you could ask for a better venue.”
Attendees with VIP tickets may enter the gate beginning at 6 p.m. The gate opens for general admission at 7 p.m. The cost is $30.
The Logan County Airport is located at 3247 Band Mill Hollow Road, Ethel.