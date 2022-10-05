Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
IMG_8139.jpg
Buy Now

Joe Mendez prepares a sample of chili during the 2021 West Virginia Fire and Ice event in 2021.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | File photo

ETHEL — West Virginia Fire and Ice, the yearly chili cook-off and craft beer/wine tasting event hosted by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, will be held Oct. 7 at the Logan County Airport.

2022 will mark the sixth year the Chamber has held the event. In addition to the usual chili cook-off, which will feature about 10 entries and craft beer and wine tasting, vendors include informational and merchandise booths and Rockin’ Rolls Cinnamon Rolls.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you