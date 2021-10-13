ETHEL — The Logan County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual craft beer/wine and chili cook-off, the West Virginia Fire and Ice Event, on Friday, Oct. 29.
The event was originally to take place Oct. 1 but was rescheduled. It will be held at the Logan County Airport at 3247 Band Mill Hollow Road, Ethel, from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Headlining this year’s event will be the Santa Cruz Band, who also performed during the 2019 event, which was the last time it was held. Fire and Ice was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the chili tasting, several food vendors will be on-site for the evening. They include the Logan Shrine Club, Trail 12 BBQ, and Rockin’ Rolls-Cinnamon Rolls.
General admission is $30 and in addition, sponsors are welcome. Anyone interested in purchasing a sponsorship may contact the Logan County Chamber of Commerce office by calling 304-752-1324 or by emailing logancountychamber@frontier.com.
It is also not too late to enter the chili competition. To request an entry application, call the Chamber. There is no entry fee and chili participants are encouraged to decorate their booth space.
Individuals are also welcome and encouraged to dress in costume this year, as the event will be held two days before Halloween.
That same weekend, the Woman’s Club of Logan’s annual Pumpkin House attraction will be held from Oct. 26-30, and the City of Logan’s Hocus Pocus Festival will be held from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.