LOGAN — After a three-year hiatus, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Logan program is set to return in 2023 with 20 participants.

Launched in 2015, Leadership Logan is a program that highlights and better teaches about some of the things offered in Logan County and the surrounding region. Geared toward local business owners and professionals, participants meet once per month, with each session covering topics like Logan County government, the local health industry, and recreational opportunities like the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System.

