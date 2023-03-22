LOGAN — After a three-year hiatus, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Logan program is set to return in 2023 with 20 participants.
Launched in 2015, Leadership Logan is a program that highlights and better teaches about some of the things offered in Logan County and the surrounding region. Geared toward local business owners and professionals, participants meet once per month, with each session covering topics like Logan County government, the local health industry, and recreational opportunities like the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System.
The program is set up for eight months from March through November. At the end of the program, participants receive a certificate of completion.
2023 will mark the first class of participants for Leadership Logan since 2019. The Chamber has held off from holding it for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Co-chairing this year’s Leadership Logan program is Kristin Dial, Executive Director for the Coalfield Health Center, and Chris Zeto, Marketing Director for the Hatfield McCoy Trail System. Participants for the 2023 class include:
Logan Adkins — Director, Logan County Family Resource Network
Jeff Altizer — President, Skaff Engineering Company, Inc.
Zachary Belcher — Public School Teacher, Logan County Schools
Crystal Cook — Development Coordinator, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College
Maggie Cooper — Marketing Assistant, Southern West Virginia Health System
Jarrod Dean — Williamson Parks and Recreation
Michelle Douglas — Tourism Specialist I, Chief Logan Lodge
Jonathan Godby — Senior Engineer, McDonald Land Company
Matt Ellis — VP of Operations, Living Water Medical Center
Cody Justice — Assistant Director, Mingo County Family Support Center
Brandon Kammerer — General Manager, Mountain State Harley Davidson
Margitta Mazzocchi — West Virginia House of Delegates District 31
Kansas Moore — Administrative Assistant, Logan County Chamber of Commerce/HMCVB
Courtney Newsome — Customer Service Representative, AEP
Alvis Porter, Jr. — Logan County Administrator
Shayla Procopio — Clinical Coordinator, Coalfield Heath Center
Albert Smith, III — Distribution System Supervisor, American Electric Power
Lara Sedlock Tackett — Marketing & Communications Coordinator, Logan Regional Medical Center
Tawanna Wright — Public Housing Specialist, Williamson Housing Authority
Jennifer Spence — Loan Officer, Logan Bank & Trust
Leadership Logan’s first session will be held Thursday, March 23.