CHAPMANVILLE — The Town of Chapmanville is now the third municipality in Logan County to be accepted into West Virginia’s Municipal Home Rule Program.
Via a post on their Facebook page, the town announced that their efforts to join the program had been approved Jan. 21 by the state Home Rule Board. The town will begin operating under home rule on July 1, 2022.
Under the program, Chapmanville will be able to implement a 1% sales tax on all purchases — aside from food — made within the town’s limits. The revenue generated from that tax will be reimbursed to the town in quarterly payments, and the tax will operate concurrently with the state’s 6% sales tax.
A conservative estimate of the extra revenue the town will gain from the home rule tax is $211,431.77, as outlined by town accountant Jeff Vallet on March 10, 2020.
Before they could be approved for home rule, council had to approve five priorities on how they want to spend the extra money. The five goals council voted on last March were employees’ pension, health benefits and earned raises; police pension funding; infrastructure development, including demolition of abandoned structures deemed unsafe; matching grants program to enhance the town as a whole on various projects requiring partial matches the town cannot afford under current operational funds; and promotion and development of town fairs, festivals, tourism events and the Tracy Vickers Community Center.
Chapmanville’s entrance into home rule follows Logan, who was accepted into the program Nov. 20, 2019, and Man, who was accepted July 8, 2020. Chapmanville began the process of exploring home rule in December 2020, less than a month after Logan’s inclusion, and officially voted to pursue it on Feb. 18, 2020.