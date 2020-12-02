The Christmas spirit will fill the streets of both Chapmanville and Logan this week.
The annual Chapmanville Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. The parade will begin at the Freeman Funeral Home parking lot and end at the schools.
The parade will include the traditional police and fire trucks, veterans, antique tractors, Boy Scouts, several church Christmas floats/participants, antique trucks and cars, Logan’s Christmas Queen, the Chapmanville Regional High School band, the Lincoln County Cloggers, the Dance Studio, several business floats/participants, Logan County Republican Committee float, Harts cheerleaders, elves in costumes and Santa and Mrs. Claus on a ladder truck.
After the parade, there will be a socially distant photo opportunity in the Dignity Hospice parking lot.
Logan’s annual Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. As always, the parade will begin on Midelburg Island and circle around town through Main and Stratton streets.
Participants include police and fire trucks, veterans, churches, festival queens, the Dance Studio and more.
The City of Logan is giving $50 awards for each of the following:
- Best Church Entry
- Best Organization Entry
- Best Sport Group Entry
- Best Club Entry
- Best Arts Entry
- Best School Entry
- Best Individual Entry
- Best Business Entry
Photos of both parades will be available on www.LoganBanner.com.