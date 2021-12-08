Fred Rushden, a member of Logan High School’s Class of 1962, marches with the Logan High School band, which included a mix of both current and alumni members, during the Logan Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3.
Christmas arrived in full spirit in Logan County last week with both Chapmanville’s and Logan’s annual Christmas parades.
Chapmanville’s parade kicked off Thursday evening. The parade stretched from the east end of town toward Crawley Creek and included veterans from the town, local scout groups, school groups, civic groups like the Logan Shrine Club, churches and first responders.
Performers featured at the parade included the Dance Studio of Logan, the Lincoln County Cloggers and the Chapmanville Regional High School Band. The parade, which stretched over 50 minutes, culminated with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and a little elf on top of a fire engine, followed by a truckload of people holding a sign that read “That’s all, folks.”
The weather cooperated much better for this year’s Logan Christmas Parade, which was held Friday night. Logan’s parade also included the Beni Kedem Bagpipe Band and city Christmas queens.
The parade included a special addition this year in the form of a Logan High School Alumni Band. Current members of Logan High School’s band marched along with alumni from years past.
The alumni performers stretched all the way back to 1962 and included Fred Rushden, trumpet, 1962; Celia Bailey, majorette and drum major, 1981; Chuck Carter, drumline, 1984; Megan Mitchell, tuba, 2009; Austin Campbell, saxophone, 2010; Adam Burroway, trumpet, 2013; Jake Watkins, tuba, 2019; Zach Ooten, saxophone, 2020; and Caleb Evans, drumline, 2021.
Another addition this year were horse carriages, one of which carried Santa Claus through town.