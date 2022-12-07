The Christmas season was officially kicked off in Logan County with two back to back parades in Chapmanville and Logan.
Chapmanville was the first to host its annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Dec. 1 This year, Chapmanville’s parade returned to its pre-2020 route, starting at the schools on Crawley Creek Road, making its way through town, and ending at the Tracy Vickers Community Center.
Following the parade, the Vickers Center was home to Santa and Mrs. Claus for children to take photos with.
Logan’s Christmas Parade followed Chapmanville a day later on Friday night. This year, the city also held its annual toy distribution event known as Team Santa directly following the parade.
Team Santa was held inside the Coalfield Jamboree and over 1,000 toys were given out to children who attended. Each child also received a free photo with Santa Claus.
The Town of Man will be the third Logan County municipality to host its Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Lineup will begin at 5 p.m. at Man High School and the parade route will make its way through South Man through Main Street to the George Queen Memorial Football Stadium.
To get in the lineup for the parade, contact Terri Schoolcraft at 304-583-2200 or Lisa Chapman at 304-583-6743.