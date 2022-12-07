Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The Christmas season was officially kicked off in Logan County with two back to back parades in Chapmanville and Logan.

Chapmanville was the first to host its annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Dec. 1 This year, Chapmanville’s parade returned to its pre-2020 route, starting at the schools on Crawley Creek Road, making its way through town, and ending at the Tracy Vickers Community Center.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you