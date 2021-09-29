CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville’s annual Apple Butter Festival will return this Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the first time since 2019.
This year’s festival won’t feature a carnival, but does include a jam-packed schedule of events, entertainment, food vendors and two food trucks. The festival will be held in the area of the Tracy Vickers Community Center at 68 Boise St., which is where the festival has been since 2017.
Apple butter will be made on site by the Chapmanville VFW. They will be on the property of the former June’s Shoe Store.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, precautionary measures and recommendations will be in place at this year’s festival. Face coverings are recommended, and sanitizing stations will be offered. Each vendor is being provided with hand sanitizer pumps.
One event, a quilting show sponsored by Heather Jo’s Sweet Treats at Phico, will be held inside at the Woman’s Club near the fire department. Anyone interested in entering quilts for the contest must do so by 2 p.m. Friday. Doors to the public will be open at 5 p.m. Friday, and awards will be given around 2 p.m. Saturday. Awards are Best of Show, Director’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice and People’s Choice.
The festival will include a cornhole tournament every day from 6-8 p.m. and for the first time ever, a hotdog eating contest will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday. The contest is sponsored by Dairy Delight in Chapmanville.
Events like the hotdog eating contest and chili cookoff will be on the main stage.
Inflatables will also be available for children.
The festival will be from 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. The entertainment schedule is as follows:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
5 p.m. — Lincoln County Cloggers
6 p.m. — Liam Farley
7 p.m. — Chili cook-off (sponsored by Randi Joe’s Kitchen)
8 p.m. — Broken Arrow
9 p.m. — Rick Curry and the Currytones
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
5 p.m. — Quilt show (held at Woman’s Club)
5 p.m. — Shawn Camp
6 p.m. — Brayden Williamson, Southern Stompers
8 p.m. — Hair Supply
9 p.m. — In Stone
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
2 p.m. — Awards for quilt show
5-8 p.m. — Cruise In (sponsored by Chapmanville Pharmacy)
6 p.m. — Wrestling (sponsored by Temp Control Inc.)
8 p.m. — Dewey Jeffery
9 p.m. — Powerhouse
10 p.m. — Fireworks
For questions, call organizer Sally Stollings at 304-688-3483. Any updates will be posted to the Town of Chapmanville Facebook page.