LOGAN — Chapmanville native Linley Marcum has been writing stories ever since she was 10 years old. A few years back, she was able to officially publish her own book of short stories for the first time.
“I’ve been writing since I was old enough to hold a pen,” she said. “As the ideas come, they get put down.”
That’s exactly what happened in her 2014 book, “Tales from the Trunk: Six Tales of the Frightening and Fantastic,” a collection of original short stories ranging from various genres like horror and fantasy. One of the stories, for example, is a play on the 1890 Oscar Wilde novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray” while another, she said, is what happened to Snow White beyond the happily-ever-after ending.
“We’ve got stories about demons, about angels, about just about anything you can think of,” Marcum said. “There’s six stories, but there’s fairies, demons, angels — lots of different aspects of horror, I suppose.”
On Thursday, Sept. 19, Marcum showcased the book at a signing event at Hot Cup in downtown Logan. “Tales from the Trunk” marked the first time Marcum has published in this form.
She has previously written for magazines and has had essays and stories published as part of writing competitions and benefits. One such work was an essay that was written for a book called “Stories of Strength” that benefitted Hurricane Katrina victims, and another was a a story called “The Ride,” which was published in August and won honorable mention in the Emerging Writers category at the West Virginia Writers Competition.
“The Ride,” she said, was the reason she began to promote “Tales from the Trunk” despite it being originally published five years ago.
“Tales from the Trunk” is published through Amazon. Each short story can also be ordered individually for Kindle. “The Ride” is also available at Amazon.
Marcum will be reading West Virginia ghost stories at the cabin in Chief Logan State Park beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 26.
Marcum, 43, is a 1993 graduate of Chapmanville High School. She works full-time for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, coaches the swim team at Chapmanville Regional High School and is currently pursuing a teaching degree from Marshall University.