CHAPMANVILLE – In many ways Ted Ellis was Chapmanville High School baseball.
He was the heart and soul and spirit of the entire program, and, many would say, the community at large.
Ellis had not one, but two baseball parks named after him in town.
Alongside longtime assistant coach Danny Godby, Ellis led the Tigers on the diamond for more than 30 years, building Chapmanville into a statewide powerhouse, before stepping aside at the end of the 2001 season.
On the basketball side, Ellis returned the favor, serving as Godby's assistant coach for many years at Chapmanville in the 1970s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.
The two two coached together for 40 years.
On Monday, Ellis, a Hall of Fame coach, passed away at the age of 79. He had been suffering from health issues in recent years, most recently recovering from a heart attack. Ellis had reportedly suffered a stroke last Thursday and had been hospitalized.
Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville announced Ellis' passing on Monday.
“Riley Joe, Staff, and the Evans Family are saddened to inform of the death of Ted Ellis 79 of Chapmanville, WV, long-time coach and active community member in the Chapmanville and Logan County area, on Monday, February 3, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville are serving the Ellis Family.”
Ellis, a Chapmanville High School graduate, was better known for his basketball playing ability in his own athletic career in the late 1950s but went on to have a highly successful career as the Chapmanville baseball coach, leading the Tigers to Class AA state championships in 1987 and 1997, two state runner-up finishes, and keeping Chapmanville a baseball factory.
Under Ellis' guidance, the Chapmanville baseball program won numerous sectional and regional titles, often making it to the state tournament, and closed out his coaching career with more than 500 wins.
Ellis retired from coaching after the 2001 season. He came back briefly in the 2010s, serving alongside his son, Eric Ellis, as a volunteer assistant coach.
During the 2001 season, the Tigers had a 30-5 season and were considered the front-runner to win the state championship, led then by all-state outfielder Casey Bowling, pitcher Aaron Kelly and host of others. Chapmanville, however, was upended in the Class AA semifinals by Winfield, 7-6, at Charleston's Watt Powell Park, as a misplayed ball in the outfield led to a Generals' victory in the bottom of the seventh inning.
It ended up being the final game for Ellis, and also for Godby, as both stepped down in tandem.
Godby, who is also the longtime Logan County Commissioner, said the loss of Ellis is a big blow to the Chapmanville community.
“He was my closest friend,” said Godby, who went on to have a professional baseball career with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds. “We had been together for many many years and we had coached together for 40 years. When I was growing up in high school he was five years older than me and I always looked up to him. He was a great athlete.”
Godby said Ellis' impact on the Chapmanville community youth over the years is immeasurable.
“Throughout our lives we look back and we think how important a coach really is,” Godby told The Logan Banner. “A coach is someone that not only directs people out there on the field. A coach gives instructions in life. All of Ted's athletes grew up to be good people. The winning standpoint was great but seeing the kids turn out to who they became and the principles that you see throughout the course of their lives, that was one of the great things about Ted Ellis. He taught you how to be a winner but he also tough you how to direct yourself throughout your life.”
The way Ellis and Godby complemented each other on the baseball court and the baseball diamond was also of note.
Many had joked that Ellis should have been the Chapmanville basketball coach all those years, since his background was more in basketball, and that Godby should have been the CHS baseball coach since he had a Major League resume.
“We got along so well and worked together. People would say to me, 'What are you doing coaching basketball? Ted should be coaching basketball and you should be coaching baseball,' Godby said. “But I would tell them that's the way that it turned out to be. I was playing baseball and came back but he was coaching baseball, so I helped him there. Then the basketball job came open and I took the basketball job. So we just worked together and worked to the best of our abilities.”
Ted Ellis was in the first ever Chapmanville Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2000, being enshrined alongside Godby, Fletcher “Shag” Barker, Ralph May, Baxter Bledsoe and Linden Meade.
Ellis was succeeded by his son Eric Ellis as the Chapmanville baseball coach. The younger Ellis led the Tigers from 2002-18, coaching Chapmanville for 17 years and guiding the Tigers to 17 straight winning seasons including the 2011 Class AA state championship before stepping away to becoming the new principal at Chapmanville Regional High School.
The winning formula continued at Chapmanville under Eric Ellis, who said he learned so much over the years from his dad and Godby.
"He's a legend around the state," Eric Ellis said in an earlier interview with The Logan Banner. "He had Coach Danny Godby on his staff for many years and he was a professional baseball player. Just about everything I know about baseball I learned from dad, things to do, things not to do. Fortunately, I was smart enough to know when I got the head coaching position to not change much. We were a successful program for years and there wasn't a whole lot left to change."
Former assistant coach Josh Rakes took over as the Tigers' baseball coach last season and was the first non-Ellis family member who had been the head coach at Chapmanville in nearly 50 years.
Rakes played for Ted Ellis on the 1997 state championship team.
Rakes' Chapmanville Tigers play at Ted Ellis Field, which opened in 2009. The old Ted Ellis Field, at the current site of Chapmanville Regional High School, was the former home of the Tigers but was torn down at the end of the 2007 season to make way for construction of the new building.
The Tigers played an all-away schedule in the 2008 and 2009 seasons until the new field was ready to play for the '09 sectional tournament.
Chapmanville has had its run in basketball the last three years, finishing as Class AA state runner-ups in 2017 and winning back-to-back state crowns the last two years.
But Chapmanville has always been known athletically as a baseball/softball town. On the softball diamond, Ronnie Ooten has led Chapmanville to six state championships in nearly 40 years at the helm since the program's inception in 1981.
And going back to the Ellis/Godby days and since, Chapmanville has always tasted a lot of success on the baseball field.
“Ted certainly put his all into it in making Chapmanville a top baseball program,” Godby said. “He worked hard, and through the efforts of his hard work, everything was achievable. We won two state championship and could have easily won two more but we were runner-ups. The program really came along when Ted came here.”
During Ted Ellis' last season at the helm in 2001, Chapmanville played a game at rival Logan in a battle of the ages.
Both teams had went into the game with undefeated records and state No. 1 rankings.
Chapmanville was 20-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA. Coach Roger Gertz and the Logan Wildcats were 16-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAA.
A crowd of more than 1,000 fans jammed into the Logan ballpark as the Wildcats ended up defeating the Tigers 3-1, handing Chapmanville its first loss of the season.
Ted Ellis was a special radio guest that evening before the game on the Statewide Sportsline.
“This is will never happen again,” Ellis said.
Chapmanville Regional High School Athletics Director George Barker, the former CRHS football coach, said Ellis made a big impact on the youth of Chapmanville and noted that Ellis also coached football.
“Anybody in my generation knows. He coached football basketball and baseball,” Barker said. “He was one of my assistant football coaches. He also played football and was a good quarterback. Ted was the biggest competitor that I've ever seen in my lifetime. He played to win no matter what the game was. I played against him in independent basketball and slow pitch softball and he played every game to win. When I was 13 he was my babe Ruth baseball coach and he gave me a good dose of passion for the game. I just loved him. One of the officials at tonight's game said he was a true gentleman and class act. But even as competitive that he was he would shake your hand at the end of the game and he would say, 'good game.' He was that way and people like him don't come by very often.”
After retiring as an educator and coach, Ellis dabbled in politics and was elected in 2006 to the West Virginia House of Delegates in District 19 as a Democrat.
“Gayle and I were saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend, Ted Ellis,” said US Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a statement. “Ted was a great West Virginian and gave back to his community and our state. From his almost 30 years of coaching Chapmanville’s baseball and basketball teams to serving as a member of our state legislature, he never stopped serving West Virginia. Chapmanville has been incredibly lucky to call Ted one of their own and I was even luckier to have Ted as my personal friend. He will be dearly missed. Gayle and I send our deepest condolences to Ted’s friends and loved ones, especially his wife Marlene and their children, Mark, Tammy, Eric, and Stacey.”
After graduating from Chapmanville High School he went on to graduate from Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston) in 1964. He played both basketball and baseball at the collegiate level.
Ellis was born on Oct. 29, 1940 in Leet, W.Va., in Lincoln County. He was the son of the late Daphney and Orville Ellis. His wife is Marlene Sue Sansom and his children are Mark, Tammi, Eric and Stacy.
Ellis, who played college basketball at Morris Harvey, is also a member of the University of Charleston Athletic Hall of Fame and the West Virginia High School Baseball Hall of Fame.