CHAPMANVILLE — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the town of Chapmanville’s financial situation remains stable, according to accountant Jeff Vallet.
During his monthly report to the Chapmanville Town Council on July 14, Vallet said the balance of the town’s checking account was $78,000 at the end of June, which he said is typically not a good collection month. The town began the fiscal year last year with about $20,000 in the account and ended the year with $78,000.
“We ended the year with a positive note,” Vallet said.
During the previous fiscal year, the town took in $1.1 million in various revenues — $62,000 over the original budgeted amount. Vallet said the town has a surplus of about $44,000.
Business and occupation (B&O) tax collections for the fiscal year was $24,000, which Vallet said is a “good number.” Garbage collection revenue for June alone was $26,700, which he said has never happened, and for the year, garbage collections were budgeted at $230,000 but only $210,000 was spent.
“When COVID hit, nobody knew where we’d be as a town,” Vallet said. “Are we negatively impacted to some extent? Yes, we are. We still have some of our businesses not in full participation, but we’ve done very well collecting where we should have been collecting in other places.”
Vallet partly attributed the good fiscal report to the money that is floating around from stimulus checks. He said a lot of people used that money to pay extra bills and debts.
“This is much better than I thought it would be three months ago,” Vallet said. “I don’t mind eating my words. I was concerned.”
Vallet added that federal aid funding and grants may possibly come at some point to help recoup any revenue lost because of the pandemic. One of those is the “hero pay” for first responders, which has still yet to arrive.
The discussion then pivoted toward town beautification. Councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters asked if it would be possible to earmark a certain amount of the budget to be used for beautification projects, noting that she would like to make the town more inviting for trail riders of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System as it develops further into Chapmanville.
“We need to work on some beautification to make it inviting for them to stop here,” Mutters said.
Councilman Gary Bledsoe said he would like to see a town welcome sign with a stone fixture, much like the one at Harts or the ones in Logan. The rest of the council agreed, and Mutters said she would study how to make it happen.
Vallet concluded the discussion by asking Mutters if she would like him to prepare a simple budget adjustment for beautification for the next council meeting. Mutters said she would like to further discuss it with him and other council members first.