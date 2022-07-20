Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — The Town of Chapmanville celebrated 75 years of being incorporated with a two-day festival style event over the weekend.

Chapmanville was incorporated as a municipality July 15, 1947. The 75th anniversary celebration began Friday, July 15 with a parade through town that included former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, a Chapmanville native; former Mayor Joy Vance, who was the town’s longest serving mayor; and Chapmanville Towers resident Harvey Miller, who is the town’s oldest living resident at 100 years old.

