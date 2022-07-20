CHAPMANVILLE — The Town of Chapmanville celebrated 75 years of being incorporated with a two-day festival style event over the weekend.
Chapmanville was incorporated as a municipality July 15, 1947. The 75th anniversary celebration began Friday, July 15 with a parade through town that included former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, a Chapmanville native; former Mayor Joy Vance, who was the town’s longest serving mayor; and Chapmanville Towers resident Harvey Miller, who is the town’s oldest living resident at 100 years old.
Other parade participants included veterans and American Legion Post 103, the National Guard, the Shriners, State Sen. Ron Stollings (D-Boone), the ladies from the Chief Logan State Park Civil War re-enactment, John Newman and Herman Hill, the Chapmanville Regional High School band, the town’s fire department and local businessman Wally Thornhill.
“I think everyone enjoyed the parade,” said Stacy Bell, director of the town’s Tracy Vickers Community Center and lead coordinator of the event. “It always gives a sense of nostalgia and excitement with all the smiles, waving and cheering along the streets.”
Following the parade, a veterans program was held at the Tracy Vickers Community Center, which included a room full of history displays such as newspaper clippings, photo albums, items from the Civil War Battle of Kanawha Gap and photos of each mayor.
Bell said the historical display was so popular that the town plans to have another one during the Apple Butter Festival this fall.
Vendors and other attractions for the event included Dem 2 Bros. and a Grill, Chubby Chicks, Southern Sips with their special Eye of the Tiger drink, Styx & Stones Bbq, Sno Biz from Small Town Frozen Factory, Holden Gem Mining and Rock Wall, Edsel the Balloon Guy, Four Season Petting Zoo, Almost Heaven Axolotls, Lions Club, the Chapmanville Intermediate School Choir with their first performance outside of a school setting, the Chapmanville Regional High School band with a dunk-tank fundraiser, inflatables, Pizza Hut, Leah’s T’s, Mountain Laurel Integrated Health, Retro Street Grill and KD’s Kettlecorn.
Live entertainment included Caiden Cline, No Regrets, Hair Supply, Steve and Annie Chapman, the Lincoln County Cloggers, Brayden Williamson and Friends, and the JAB Band. One Horse Town also performed Saturday afternoon as part of a live taping of the “Friendly Neighbor Show,” which is celebrating its 55th anniversary.
A “Man Around the Town” scavenger hunt took place with numerous businesses participating. A drawing for the $75 gas card winners will take place at the town’s Aug. 9 council meeting.
The Crusin’ Town Cruise-In attraction had more than 20 participants. PRIDE Community Services, Inc., donated patio furniture to the Tracy Vickers Community Center that was used for front row seating during the entertainment.
The celebration culminated with a fireworks display Saturday night. The fireworks were set off from the Evans family property on the hill near their cabin.
“We want to give a special thank you to them for allowing their property to be used, and by doing so (the fireworks) were visible from the celebration location at the Tracy Vickers Community Center,” Bell said.