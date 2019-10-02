CHAPMANVILLE — The town of Chapmanville’s annual Apple Butter Festival was held this past weekend, Thursday through Friday, Sept. 26-28.
2019 marked the third year of the festival near the Tracy Vickers Community Center/Town Hall building. It was previously held for many years on the grounds of Chapmanville Regional High School.
This year’s festival opened Thursday with a ceremony from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, followed by a singing of the national anthem by Chapmanville Regional High School teacher Rachael Mullins. The rest of the evening featured karaoke and dozens of vendors and carnival rides, which were mainstays throughout the festival.
Of course, apple butter was a major focal point of the festival, with numerous vendors — such as the Chapmanville/Harts Lions Club and Joel and Regina McNeely — selling the tasty product.
Friday began the first of two days of music entertainment, with 80s rock tribute band Hair Supply opening. Despite the 90-plus degree weather, the band played an hour and a half set of classic hits from artists like Poison, Warrant and Foreigner. Following Hair Supply on Friday night were the Hutchinson Brothers and One Horse Town.
On Saturday, a car show with awards was held, and local child violin prodigy Liam Farley, along with his grandfather Phil, opened that evening’s music offerings.
The festival closed with Rick Curry and the Curry Tones and headline act Audio Outlaws.
To see photos from this year’s Apple Butter Festival, visit www.LoganBanner.com.