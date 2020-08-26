CHAPMANVILLE — If you are a customer of the Chapmanville branch of Chase Bank at Airport Road, you will soon have to take your banking business elsewhere.
A letter dated Aug. 14 was received by customers of the branch last week announcing that it would permanently close on Nov. 12. Located at 510 Airport Road off U.S. 119 near Chapmanville, the branch is one of two Chase locations in Logan County.
The letter did not give a reason for why the branch is closing, but it does note that services and hours have been adjusted temporarily at branches across the nation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter says that customers of the Chapmanville branch can instead visit their Logan branch at 755 Stratton St. on the east end of Logan after Nov. 12, or any of their other nearly 4,900 branches. The letter also suggests customers use one of Chase’s 16,000 ATMs to deposit cash and checks and make payments, or utilize the Chase mobile app and Chase.com for everyday banking.
Customers with a safe deposit box at the Chapmanville branch will need to call 304-855-1775 to schedule an appointment to remove their items. Due to the pandemic, there will be a limit on how many customers and employees are in the building at one time.
Customers may ask further questions regarding the closure by calling 1-800-935-9935 for personal accounts or 1-800-CHASE38 (1-800-242-7338) for business accounts. Operator relay calls are accepted.