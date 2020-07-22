CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Police Department may be getting one more officer by the end of the year, as well as at least two body cameras.
Two of the department’s recently hired officers will attend the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute beginning Aug. 3 with graduation slated for Dec. 20, according to Chief Alan Browning during his report to the Chapmanville Town Council on July 14. Browning asked permission from the council to pursue the hiring of one more officer for the year, which would bring the department’s number of full-time officers up to five.
Councilman Gary Bledsoe expressed concern about officers leaving the department not long after they graduate from the Academy. Browning said that beginning with the most recent two hires, a contract has to be signed requiring them to stay with the department at least two years or they will have to pay back the fees — under a prorated system — spent to send them to the Academy.
Browning said he has also researched body cameras for the department and has found them for purchase at $250 per camera, not including the storage dock. The cameras have 65 gigabytes of storage on them, which Browning said he could dump periodically to a separate hard drive to maintain the space.
Browning said he needs only two body cameras right now since the two new officers will be attending the Academy. He said grant money, which will be available for application again beginning in January, is available to purchase more.
Bledsoe said if the council buys any body camera now, more than two should be purchased.
“You only need a couple? Well, you ought to buy more than that,” Bledsoe said. “I mean, two’s nothing. What if something goes wrong with one of them? You should get a half a dozen of them. $250 a piece?”
“That’s cheaper than a GoPro,” Mayor Joel McNeely responded.
Town recorder Terilyn Wilson said the council can buy two now and then buy more in January with grant money. Browning said he would check on the cost of the storage dock and bring the matter back before the council at their next regular meeting Aug. 11.
Council also approved the purchase of new tires for two of the department’s cruisers in the amount of $1,083.82.
“We’re trying to back you,” McNeely said. “We’re not going to defund you, definitely, we’ll fund you.”
During the month of June, the Chapmanville Police Department had one felony arrest, 19 misdemeanor citations, two misdemeanor citations, five hazardous moving citations, 40 traffic violations, five motor assists, three crash investigations, one major criminal investigation, $528 in drugs confiscated and 90 calls for service.