CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council approved the proposed town budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 during their regular session Tuesday, March 9.
The budget, which will begin July 1 of this year and end June 30, 2022, sees the town collecting $1.03 million for the year, with $64,000 of surplus money to be used in case it’s needed to cover the rest of the expenses for the year.
“The current numbers look fantastic,” said town accountant Jeff Vallet. “The budget actually isn’t as bad as I think some of you all would have thought ... they look pretty good, even though we’re spending money more than we’re taking in, we still may break even next year. I’m just setting aside $64,000 of our surplus to use just in case our revenues don’t come in where I’m estimating. I hope things get back to normal, so our revenue stream will be back to where it should be.”
Vallet said this year’s budget includes $400,000 for the town’s police department, which is back up to full force, and $250,000 for garbage, noting that commercial rates were rearranged to be more reasonable and that the big users in town are paying their garbage bills, which helps. He said the town’s new benefits under the state’s Public Employees Retirement System (PERS), which was approved by council last year, is included in the new budget.
For the month of February, Vallet said the town’s general account had close to $250,000 and about $62,000 for the savings account. He said the town has collected more than $210,000 year-to-date and that more CARES Act money may become available, thanks to the new federal stimulus package.
The only revenue that is down in town is B&O, Vallet said. Everything else is “slightly ahead” for the year.
The motion to accept and pass the budget to send to the state by March 28 was made by councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters and seconded by councilman Harry Freeman. A special meeting to set the levy rates will be Tuesday, April 20.