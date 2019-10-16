CHAPMANVILLE — In a 3-2 vote, the Chapmanville Town Council voted to approve a new meeting date and time ordinance during their regular session Tuesday, Oct. 8, a move that resulted in dissent from a former council member.
For several years, the Chapmanville Town Council typically met at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month. More recently, beginning when the current council took office in July, the meetings have been held on the second Tuesday of each month in accordance with chapter 2.2 of the town ordinances.
On Aug. 13, the first reading of an amendment to chapter 2.2 was presented, which states that the Chapmanville Town Council shall have one regular meeting per month on the second week of each month on the day and time designated by the mayor.
At the amendment’s second reading on Sept. 10, Phillip Williamson, a citizen who streams the council meetings on a Facebook page titled Chapmanville Town Council — Unofficial, proposed several changes to the proposal. These included requiring the day of the week for the meeting to be chosen once every six months in January and July, and requiring affirmation by voice vote of the council.
Williamson also proposed advertising a new council meeting date no less than 30 days at all offices run by the town and requiring meetings to be posted on all town social media and internet presence in addition to at least three public places.
The third and final reading of the proposed amendment was held at the Oct. 8 meeting. Several of Williamson’s proposals were included in an updated version of the amendment proposal, but some, such as the six-month and 30 days requirements were rejected, with town attorney Rob Kuenzel considering them unpractical — the first due to the possibility of sudden changes and the latter due to months like February which fall short of 30 days; instead, he altered the text to say “as soon as practicable.”
The amendment also includes more gender-neutral language, changing terms like “councilman” to “council member.” This update was proposed by Williamson as well.
Before council was given the chance to comment or vote on the matter, Jackie Ferrell, a former council member who served in the 1980s, stood up to oppose the ordinance. He claimed that the meetings were set by the original town charter, not by ordinance.
“I don’t see why, after 72 years, our council should vote for this ordinance to change it,” Ferrell said.
“It’s been changed in those 72 years,” said town recorder Terilyn Wilson. “It started out on a Monday, and it went to a Thursday, and then it went to a Monday again, so it has changed. This isn’t the first time it’s changed.”
Ferrell continued to argue about the town charter, which Wilson said was later changed by an ordinance. Ferrell replied he isn’t aware of that.
Ferrell then put each council member on the spot, asking them why they are changing the ordinance. Each one generally replied that they were fine with any day the meeting is held on. Ferrell said all the amendments have made things “very confusing.”
“Well, if it should be held on the second Tuesday of each month, how could that be confusing?” said councilman Gary Bledsoe.
“I’m just here to try to do my best to help the town,” said councilman Tony “Psycho” Robison. “I don’t care if it’s on Saturday. It don’t matter to me.”
Ferrell then asked what is wrong with the second Monday of each month, to which Wilson asked him what difference it makes. Ferrell then interrupted and began to talk over Wilson, asking, “What is wrong with you people?” Barker then banged his gavel to restore order, at which time Ferrell attacked Wilson.
“Is she the recorder?” Ferrell asked.
“She’s the recorder,” Barker said.
“No, she’s not!” Ferrell replied. “She’s not recording! She’s incompetent!”
Barker then raised his voice, telling Ferrell three times to sit down. After the commotion died down, Barker asked for a motion to approve the third reading of the ordinance.
Councilman Ben DesRocher asked if the words, “…and approved by the council,” following “…in the month and time approved by the mayor” can be added to the amendment.
“No … I mean, you can,” Barker replied. “I wouldn’t support that, but I don’t get to vote.”
Councilman Robison said he is in favor of the mayor, as chief executive, designating the date and time, and made a motion to approve the amendment reading as presented. It was approved in a 3-2 vote, with DesRocher and councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters casting the two opposing votes.
A second motion was made to adopt the ordinance. It was approved by the same margin.
The next regular meeting of the Chapmanville Town Council will be held at the Tracy Vickers Community Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.