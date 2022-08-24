CHAPMANVILLE — During the regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Chapmanville Town Council approved an overall $15,000 budget for this year’s Apple Butter Festival, along with a $3,000 limit for festival coordinator Sally Stollings.
The amount is the same that was allocated for the town’s two-day 75th anniversary event in July. According to town account Jeff Vallet, the town ended up spending less than $10,000 of the $15,000 budgeted for it. Therefore, Vallet recommended the town approve a budget of up to the already allocated $10,000 for the Apple Butter Festival and then an overall budget of $15,000 if more happens to be needed.
The council approved the recommendation and also a separate $3,000 limit pay for Sally Stollings to coordinate it. Stollings coordinated last year’s festival as well as previous festivals.
The Apple Butter Festival will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1.
During the Tracy Vickers Community Center report, council members voted to give Center Director Stacy Bell a $3,000 bonus for her efforts in coordinating the 75th anniversary event. Bell was absent from the meeting as she was on vacation.
In other news, a 15% rate increase for the town’s water customers was discussed. The rate increase would go along with the Logan County Public Service District’s rate increase proposal, which had not yet been approved by the Logan County Commission. The commission approved the increase three days later on Friday, Aug. 19.
Following a nearly 20-minute discussion about the potential water rate increase, council members voted to move forward with considering the increase. A public hearing on the matter will be scheduled at a later time.
Council members also voted to give the Chapmanville Public Library its annual $2,000 donation in one lump sum instead of splitting it into $1,000 increments.
The next regular session of the Chapmanville Town Council is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.