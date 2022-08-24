Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — During the regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Chapmanville Town Council approved an overall $15,000 budget for this year’s Apple Butter Festival, along with a $3,000 limit for festival coordinator Sally Stollings.

The amount is the same that was allocated for the town’s two-day 75th anniversary event in July. According to town account Jeff Vallet, the town ended up spending less than $10,000 of the $15,000 budgeted for it. Therefore, Vallet recommended the town approve a budget of up to the already allocated $10,000 for the Apple Butter Festival and then an overall budget of $15,000 if more happens to be needed.

