CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville councilman Joel McNeely said recently that he plans to start up a community garden in the town.
Speaking at the Dec. 10 town council meeting, McNeely — who was recently appointed to chair the Greater Kanawha Recreation, Conservation, and Development Authority by the town — said a $600 grant from the organization has been approved to construct a vegetable garden in Chapmanville, to be located on property between the road and railroad tracks near the Tracy Vickers Community Center.
The garden, he said at the meeting, will be a partnership among the town, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, PRIDE and any community member who wants to participate. In a later comment to The Logan Banner, he added that Lowe’s and the Woman’s Club of Chapmanville are also involved.
The property is leased by councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters, who, during the meeting, gave permission to McNeely to use it for the garden. When asked by McNeely to eventually provide a price for leasing, Mutters responded, “Don’t worry about it. Just use it.”
The council unanimously voted to approve McNeely’s request to proceed with the construction of the garden. McNeely said he will get the garden built at a budget of $2,000 or less.
McNeely said he plans to apply for additional funding of up to $3,500 at the next meeting of the GKRC&D board. According to Vickers Center Director Stacy Bell, the center also gets a $1,200 community allowance from PRIDE each year, and only about $325 of it had been spent as of Dec. 10.