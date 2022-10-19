CHAPMANVILLE — During their most recent regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Oct. 11, the Chapmanville Town Council voted to approve the first reading of a proposed 15% water rate increase for town residents.
The rate increase proposal was discussed during the two prior meetings of the Chapmanville Town Council in August and September. Kathy Ellis, a representative of the Logan County Public Service District — whom the Town of Chapmanville purchases water from — outlined proposal during those two earlier meetings.
Chapmanville’s rate increase proposal follows on the heels of the county PSD’s recent 21% rate increase, which was approved by the Logan County Commission on Aug. 19. Chapmanville’s rate increase would be approximately 15%.
Attorney Wyatt Hanna, who was present during the Oct. 11 council meeting, said the rate increase would bring the town into current state code regarding reserve funding, which was adopted by the Legislature after the town’s last rate increase in 2016. According to the rate increase proposal document itself, it would also give the town sufficient revenue to maintain and operate the system.
Council members voted to approve the first reading of the proposal by title only.
A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 15. The town council will vote to approve or deny the rate increase during their regular November monthly meeting, which starts one hour after the public hearing at 7 p.m.
If approved, the rate increases will go into effect for Chapmanville water customers 45 days following its passage. Hanna said customers would likely see the increase on their bill beginning the January 2023 billing cycle.