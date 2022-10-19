Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — During their most recent regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Oct. 11, the Chapmanville Town Council voted to approve the first reading of a proposed 15% water rate increase for town residents.

The rate increase proposal was discussed during the two prior meetings of the Chapmanville Town Council in August and September. Kathy Ellis, a representative of the Logan County Public Service District — whom the Town of Chapmanville purchases water from — outlined proposal during those two earlier meetings.

