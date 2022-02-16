CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council recently approved the purchase of new playground equipment for the Tracy Vickers Community Center to be paid for with funding allotted to the town from the federal American Rescue Plan signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last March.
The regular price of the playground equipment is $31,640, according to TVCC Director Stacy Bell. Currently, however, the price of the equipment is 50% off, Bell said, and she added that the TVCC would not need a dumpster or installation costs from the company, which would reduce the cost to the town to $16,884.
That final price includes the playground and one springer. The company is Playground Boss.
“The price originally that’s on there is not what we would be paying because we would not be looking at installation fees or the dumpster,” Bell said. “So, the price of the $16,884 would include the playground set, which is on the front, and that includes one of the springers on the back.”
Additional springers may be purchased for $539, Bell said. The equipment also comes with several warranty options.
The new equipment will replace the original playground on the grounds of the TVCC, which has been locked due to damage from heavy community use. Bell said the original playground equipment was not built to the commercial standard of the amount of use it has seen.
Members of the Chapmanville Town Council and the TVCC Board cut the ribbon to the current playground equipment in May 2019.
“This particular (current) equipment, it’s really good if you’ve got a backyard, say, for a couple kids at home,” Bell said, “but for the traffic that is on it, it is not for, like, a commercial property to have that much traffic on it. It’s just used too much.”
The new playground equipment will be purchased using funding from the federal COVID-19 stimulus package known as the American Rescue Plan, which Chapmanville was awarded $460,000 from. Outdoor projects were one of the categories the Chapmanville council voted to earmark the money for.
During the town council’s regular session Tuesday, Feb. 8, council approved the purchase of the new equipment with a budget of $20,000 to cover costs for material like concrete and the possible addition of another springer.