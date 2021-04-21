CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council recently approved police chief Alan Browning’s request to purchase six body cameras for the town’s police department.
During his monthly report to the Chapmanville Town Council on Tuesday, April 13, Browning asked for the purchase of body cameras for each town officer, at a cost of around $300 a piece. Browning has previously inquired about the body cameras at several previous meetings, saying that they provide protection for both the officer and citizen.
Council made no qualms with Browning’s request, with councilman Robin Adams Mutters quickly motioning to purchase the body cameras. Mayor Joel McNeely remarked that the body cameras are much-needed.
“I think council would agree that this is something that definitely needs done,” McNeely said. “We’ve been lucky so far. We’ve been very lucky.”
Before the rest of the council unanimously voted to buy the cameras, councilman Harry Freeman asked how the purchase would be funded. Town accountant Jeff Vallet said there is still money available from the previous federal stimulus package — the CARES Act — drawdown.
“If it’s needed, we have the money,” Vallet said. “I’d go ahead and buy it, because if we need to have them, let’s get them while we can. Let’s get that out of the way.”
Council also approved a request from Browning to promote patrolman E.C. Ferrell to corporal, saying that he has performed a “fantastic job” in training the department’s two newest officers.
Browning then inquired about increasing the starting pay rate for the department, which is currently $11 per hour. The last time the rate was increased was in 2018, according to Browning.
“I think, in the pretty near future, we need to look back over that,” Browning said. “$11 an hour is not much to start off as a police officer anymore. That was three years ago, so that’s something we need to work on. You can make that probably at Lowe’s or Walmart or something, same price, same money.”
Council voted to table that suggestion until the guidelines are released for how the funding from the American Rescue Plan is permitted to be spent.
Finally, councilman Gary Neil motioned to increase officer Marcus Dudley’s pay to the $13.75 per hour rate that graduated officers from the West Virginia State Police Academy receive. Neil said Dudley has been unable to complete his Academy training due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got one officer that’s being held down because we can’t get him in school, and it’s really unfair to him,” Neil said. “He’s doing the job, but because we can’t get him in school, he’s at the low pay. I make a suggestion that we move him up just like he graduated, and then when he does graduate, we don’t give him an additional raise unless he goes up with the overall raise with everybody.”
“And, what if he goes and doesn’t pass?” asked town recorder Terilyn Wilson.
Neil responded that the town has already spent the difference, and Mutters remarked that the town would be giving Dudley a “pat on the back for a job well done.”
“The guy’s got the experience, but because he moved from Georgia to West Virginia, he’s been held back,” Neil said. “If it was me, the way these guys are treated everywhere else — the way these officers are treated — and I’m getting paid what we pay an uncertified guy, there’s no way in the world. I’d go flip hamburgers at Dairy Queen.
“We’re almost punishing the guy,” Neil added, “I just don’t think it’s fair to him.”
Mutters seconded Neil’s motion to increase Dudley’s pay, and the motion carried unanimously with the other council members.
In other news from the Chapmanville Police Department, officers conducted the following in March:
- Four felony arrests
- 22 misdemeanor arrests
- 13 misdemeanor citations
- Zero hazard moving citations
- 45 other traffic citations
- Zero hazard moving violation warnings
- Zero other traffic warnings
- Two DUI arrests
- Five motorist assists
- Three crash investigations
- Two major criminal investigations with eight offenses
- 14 minor criminal investigations with 20 offenses
- $450 in drugs confiscated
- $0 in stolen property recovered
- 115 calls for services answered
- 580 hours of road patrol
- 50 hours of traffic
- 40 hours of criminal investigation
- 15 hours for special events
- 10 hours of court