Attorney Wyatt Hanna details the Town of Chapmanville’s water rate increase proposal during a public hearing on the matter at Chapmanville Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council approved an approximate 15% rate increase ordinance for customers of the town’s water system.

Council members unanimously voted to approve the second and final reading of the ordinance during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Nov. 15. The move followed a public hearing on the proposal held during a special meeting one hour prior.

