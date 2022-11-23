CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council approved an approximate 15% rate increase ordinance for customers of the town’s water system.
Council members unanimously voted to approve the second and final reading of the ordinance during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Nov. 15. The move followed a public hearing on the proposal held during a special meeting one hour prior.
According to South Charleston-based attorney Wyatt Hanna, whom the town consulted on the matter, the reason for the ordinance was due to the Logan County Public Service District’s rate increase, which was approved in August. Chapmanville purchases their water from the PSD and the town’s increase offsets the increased cost caused by the PSD’s rate hike.
“They raised us, so we have to pass the costs off,” Hanna said. “Nobody likes to increase rates, but I understand that and you really don’t have much of a choice in this situation because they’re your water provider.”
Hanna said residential customers will see an increase of approximately 14.93% while commercial customers will see an increase of approximately 14.99%. For industrial customers, the increase will be approximately 14.96% and resale will be approximately 14.95%.
The council approved the ordinance’s first reading during their previous meeting in October. During that meeting, Hanna said customers will likely see the increase on their bills beginning in January or February.