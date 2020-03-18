CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council voted to approve several changes to its business and occupation (B&O) taxes in order to comply with the West Virginia Municipal Home Rule Program during their recent regular session Tuesday, March 10.
Council previously voted to pursue entrance into the Home Rule Program on Feb. 18, following Logan — which was accepted into the program Nov. 20, 2019 — and Man — which is currently awaiting a hearing from the West Virginia Home Rule Board. Two weeks later, on March 3, council held a special workshop session in which they laid out the five goals they plan to use the extra funding from Home Rule if approved into the program.
If accepted into Home Rule, the town would be able to implement a 1% sales tax on purchases made within the town, minus food. The revenue generated from the 1% sales tax will go directly to the town, and the tax will be concurrent with the 6% state sales tax.
The five goals council voted on were employees’ pension, health benefits and earned raises; police pension funding; infrastructure development, including demolition of abandoned structures deemed unsafe; matching grants program to enhance the town as a whole on various projects requiring partial matches the town cannot afford under current operational funds; and promotion and development of town fairs, festivals, tourism events and the Tracy Vickers Community Center.
Town recorder and Interim Mayor Terilyn Wilson read four recommendations for B&O tax reductions outlined by town account Jeff Vallet, who was absent. Reductions to B&O are required under the Home Rule Program.
The B&O reductions were approved by council and are as follows:
- Retail: reduced from 35% to 33% ($8,502.89)
- Service: reduced from 60% to 57% ($3,620.45)
- Wholesale: reduced from 15% to 12% ($127.12)
- Manufacturing: reduced from 30% to 20% ($736.71)
The total reductions are estimated to equal around $12,250.46, Wilson said.
The proposed revenue the town will gain from entering Home Rule is estimated to be $211,431.77. Councilman Joel McNeely was quick to note that the actual revenue increase for the town is likely to be much higher.
“Jeff (Vallet) has made it very clear that he is lowballing the proposed revenue that we will get,” McNeely said.
“He always says it’s better to underestimate than to overestimate,” Wilson responded.
The Chapmanville Town Council will conduct a public meeting concerning Home Rule at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at the Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St., Chapmanville. The council’s next regular session will follow at 7 p.m.