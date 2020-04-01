CHAPMANVILLE – The Chapmanville Town Council met in special session amid the coronavirus outbreak to approve their 2020-2021 budget.
With each council member sitting six feet apart from each other and the public invited to comment via telephone conference call, the council voted unanimously to approve the budget at the Tuesday, March 24, meeting. The budget, which amounts to $1,165,003, was presented by the town’s accountant, Jeff Vallet.
According to the official levy estimate document, estimated revenue sources for the town include:
- Unassigned Fund Balance: $60,000
- Property Taxes – Current Expense: $125,503
- Gas & Oil Severance Tax: $2,985
- Excise Tax on Utilities: $23,918
- Business and Occupation Tax: $358,174
- Wine & Liquor Tax: $26,173
- Hotel Occupancy Tax: $74,785
- Fines, Fees & Court Costs: $33,876
- Licenses: $7,342
- Building Permit Fees: $1,058
- Franchise Fees: $3,790
- IRP Fees (Interstate Registration Plan): $15,474
- Rents, Royalties, and Concessions: $21,000
- Refuse Collection: $246,958
- Fire Protection Fees: $23,478
- Charges for Services: $30,820
- Other Grants: $66,056
- Gaming Income: $12,000
- Interest Earned on Investments: $2,461
- Accident Reports: $1,000
- Video Lottery (LVL): $4,198
- Miscellaneous Revenues: $23,954
- Additionally, an estimated total of $4,275 will be provided by the coal severance fund.
- Estimated current expenditures for the town are:
- Mayor’s Office: $12,918
- City Council: $12,918
- Recorder’s Office: $11,626
- City Clerk’s Office: $112,513, plus $4,275 from coal severance fund
- City Attorney: $19,377
- Regional Development Authority: $6,044
- City Hall: $35,035
- Contingencies: $10,000
- Police Department: $398,573
- Fire Department: $11,478
- Fire Hydrants: $12,000
- Streets and Highways: $102,206
- Street Lights: $1,870
- Garbage Department: $239,549
- Parks & Recreation: $37,392
- Visitors Bureau: $37,393
- Community Center: $37,052
- General Projects – Public Safety: $12,000
- Capital Projects – Culture and Recreation: $55,059
The town also budgeted $349,501 in their financial stabilization fund, according to the levy estimate.